Princes, princess in praise of Philip

LONDON -- The death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as "my teacher, my supporter and my critic."

Hundreds of well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband. Anne -- Philip and the queen's only daughter -- said her father "leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5AflbcFTkA]

"You know it's going to happen but you are never really ready," Anne said of Philip's death on Friday, at the age of 99.

In a message released by Buckingham Palace, Anne praised Philip's "ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills," a nod to the many charities and other organizations he was involved with.

Andrew, the third of Philip and the queen's four children, attended church at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle along with other members of the royal family.

Andrew, 61, said his mother "described it as having left a huge void in her life."

"We've lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation," he said. "And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who's feeling it probably more than everybody else."

His younger brother, Prince Edward, called Philip's death a "dreadful shock" but said the 94-year-old queen was "bearing up."

Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said the monarch was "thinking of others before herself."

She said Philip's death at Windsor Castle, which came three weeks after he was discharged from a monthlong hospital stay, was "peaceful."

"It was right for him, and it was so gentle. It was just like someone took him by the hand, and off he went," Sophie told well-wishers. "It was very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody, isn't it?"

Prince Charles, the queen and Philip's eldest son. paid his own tribute to his "dear Papa" on Saturday, and said he "would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/412prince/]

Both palace and government officials urged people not to come in person to pay their respects because of coronavirus restrictions on social mixing. But hundreds of people on Sunday brought notes, cards and flowers to the gates of Windsor Castle, located 20 miles west of London, while others laid tributes outside Buckingham Palace in the British capital.

Neil Loughton, founder of the Penny Farthing Club, rode his antique bicycle to the palace gates to pay tribute.

"I think that there are some things that are just important and need to be done. Ninety-nine years of life and more than 70 years of service deserves some recognition," he said.

Philip's funeral is set to take place Saturday at Windsor Castle. Only 30 people will be able to attend under the current coronavirus restrictions in England, but the slimmed-down service is scheduled to be broadcast live on television.

Philip's grandson Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family, palace officials have said. His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and has been advised by her doctor not to make the journey.

A child leaves flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FILE - In this Sunday, July 29, 2012 file photo, Princess Anne, left, attends the equestrian eventing dressage phase with her father Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London. In a message released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, April 11, 2021, Anne praised Philip’s “ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills," a nod to the many charities and other organizations he was involved with. Prince Philip died on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (AP Photo/David Goldman, FIle)

A man salutes outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Players and match officials stand for two minutes silence prior to kick off to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 at the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, Sunday April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Powell/Pool)