Razorbacks back on top of college baseball polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas received 31 of 32 first-place votes and regained the top ranking in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Razorbacks (26-5, 9-3 SEC) won two of three games from then-No. 3 Ole Miss over the weekend. Arkansas is the No. 1 team in the poll for the fourth week this season.

Vanderbilt, which overtook the Razorbacks for the No. 1 spot three weeks ago, lost two of three games to Georgia and fell to No. 2 this week. The Commodores were the only team other than Arkansas to receive a first-place vote.

Ole Miss fell to No. 6 following its series loss to the Razorbacks. No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Mississippi State each moved up one spot in the poll following series wins over Florida and Auburn, respectively.

Tennessee is scheduled to host Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State is scheduled to host Ole Miss this week.

No. 11 South Carolina and No. 15 Florida round out the seven ranked SEC teams this week. Georgia just missed on being ranked and received the most votes of any team outside the top 25.

Four of Arkansas’ nonconference opponents — Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Louisiana Tech — are ranked in the top 15, led by the No. 5 Longhorns. Texas Tech moved up one spot to No. 7 this week following a series victory over TCU, which fell three places to No. 10.

Louisiana Tech tied Florida for 15th. The Bulldogs have won 16 of 18 games, beginning with a series finale victory over the then-No. 1 Razorbacks on March 12.

Arkansas is the consensus No. 1 in this week’s six major polls, having registered the top spot in all five polls that have been released. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association will update its rankings late Monday.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, April 12

1 Arkansas (26-5)

2 Vanderbilt (25-5)

3 Tennessee (27-6)

4 Mississippi State (24-7)

5 Texas (25-8)

6 Ole Miss (24-8)

7 Texas Tech (22-7)

8 East Carolina (26-5)

9 Louisville (20-10)

10 TCU (22-9)

11 South Carolina (21-9)

T12 Oklahoma State (21-7)

T12 Notre Dame (15-6)

14 Oregon (19-7)

T15 Louisiana Tech (24-7)

T15 Florida (21-11)

17 Arizona (21-9)

18 Stanford (19-6)

19 Virginia Tech (19-9)

20 Pittsburgh (17-10)

21 Georgia Tech (15-12)

22 Old Dominion (24-6)

23 Oregon State (21-10)

24 Michigan (15-7)

25 UCLA (17-11)