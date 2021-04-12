State sees 4 new virus deaths

A three-day streak of no deaths attributed to the covid-19 virus ended Monday when the state Department of Health reported four deaths, raising the cumulative number of virus deaths to 5,665.

Another 69 new cases were added Monday while active cases dropped by 93 to 1,640 and hospitalizations dipped by seven to 156.

"Our number of active cases and hospitalizations declined again yesterday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Our vaccine numbers are increasing, but we must do more. If you are 16 and older then you are eligible for the vaccine. It is important that our eligible high school students get a dose. Get your vaccine as soon as you can."

The number of vaccinations given rose by 5,322 to 1,403,876, but 3,316 less than the 8,638 doses reported Sunday.

According to Health Department data, the number of Arkansans who were fully vaccinated rose by 3,564, to 547,037, or about 23.04% of the population.

Those requiring ventilators remained the same at 17. Those ever on a ventilator since the pandemic began remained at 1,596.

The number of covid patients in the intensive care unit dropped by five from Sunday to 50.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.