State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

Arkansas State tops Louisiana-Lafayette

Arkansas State University scored nine of its 16 runs in the seventh through ninth innings to earn a 16-11 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday in Lafayette, La.

Jake Gish led the way for the Red Wolves (9-16, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) with five RBI, including a three-run home run in the ninth, and Ben Klutts had a team-high three hits. Tyler Duncan drilled an inside-the-park homer in the seventh, and Liam Hicks also tallied a pair of hits.

Ben Fitzgerald had four hits and drove in five runs to pace the Ragin' Cajuns (20-12, 7-2), who had seven home runs.

UALR rallies past South Alabama

Trailing by four heading to the bottom of the ninth inning, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock scored five runs and capped the comeback with a two-run walk-off home run by Kenny Rodriguez to earn a 9-8 victory over South Alabama on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Rodriguez went 3 for 5 and drove in four runs for the Trojans (15-13, 6-3 Sun Belt), who swept the Jaguars (16-13, 5-4). Tyler Williams went 2 for 5 and drove in two runs.

MEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas falls to Alabama

No. 26 University of Arkansas lost 5-2 to No. 22 Alabama on Sunday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Arkansas got victories from Nico Rousset and Avery Zavala. Rousset defeated 74th-ranked Edson Ortiz, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, 6-4, 7-6.

Zavala won his second match of the dual season in straight sets over Vincent Rettke, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas State loses in season finale

Arkansas State University lost 4-0 to Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday in Monroe, La.

The Red Wolves (4-8) will now prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, set to begin Thursday at the Peachtree City Tennis Center in Peachtree City, Ga.

SOFTBALL

Central Arkansas gets another sweep

The University of Central Arkansas earned its fourth consecutive Southland Conference series sweep Sunday as the Bears defeated Nicholls State 7-1 at Farris Field in Conway.

Jaylee Engelkes led the Bears (25-12, 13-2) by going 2 for 3 with a home run. Jenna Wildeman also went 2 for 3.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding falls in GAC championship

Logan Smith and Libby Hinton each had nine kills for Harding University in a 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 loss to Oklahoma Baptist in the Great American Conference Tournament championship Sunday in Searcy.

Sarah Morehead had 28 assists and 10 digs for the Lady Bisons (12-1).

Smith and teammate Katherine Cowart were named to the All-Tournament Team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services