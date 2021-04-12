Third day of no covid deaths

Arkansas on Sunday reported no new deaths from covid-19 for the third consecutive day.

The last time that happened, in May 2020, Arkansas was holding steady at 98 total deaths and fewer than 5,000 total coronavirus cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported 5,661 total deaths and 332,153 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.

Arkansas reported 100 new coronavirus cases Sunday. Total active cases were reported at 1,733, a decrease of 28 cases from Saturday -- the first decrease in active cases since Tuesday.

Pulaski County had the most new confirmed cases with 18, followed by Benton County with 13 and Washington County with eight. Six of the confirmed cases were linked to correctional facilities.

No new coronavirus hospitalizations were reported, leaving the number at 163. Seventeen of those covid-19 patients were on ventilators, three fewer than on Saturday.

Another 8,638 vaccine doses were given out, and 4,874 more people were fully immunized. About 543,473 people, or roughly 18% of the state's population, were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

"I can't say it too often: the vaccine is our path out of the pandemic. Please get yours," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas received 2,800 more doses of vaccine, and it has administered 68.6% of the 2,038,800 doses it has received.