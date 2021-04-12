Washington County marriage licenses

April 1

Donald Naisher, 26, and Alantina Rujlok, 31, both of Springdale

Andrew Brock Person, 24, and Mallory Layne Walker, 24, both of Fayetteville

April 2

Michael Anthony Benter, 30, and Ria Christine Busby, 25, both of Fayetteville

Anthony Lee Blood, 51, Tahlequah, Okla., and Connie Sue Terrell, 51, Park Hill, Okla.

Edgar Alberto Caldera, 27, and Tayler Dawn Mounce, 27, both of Springdale

Henry Ramiro Carpio Ramirez, 28, and Katia Esmeralda Carrillo Martinez, 18, both of Springdale

Brent Edward Casey, 57, and Gypsy Jo Dawn Shorb, 51, both of Bentonville

Larry Dee Coyle Jr., 40, and Keisha Nichole Richardson, 31, both of Springdale

Adam Joseph Filkowski, 23, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Van Pelt, 26, both of Maumelle

Manuel Fraire Jr., 19, and Alejandra Guadalupe Gonzalez Rubio, 26, both of Springdale

Daniel Lee Freeman, 35, and Jessica Ann Chandler, 31, both of Lincoln

Casey Patrick Gorman, 58, and Roxanna Lee Hubbard, 47, both of Carolina Beach, N.C.

Samuel James Graves, 19, and Nova Ruth King, 19, both of Springdale

Christopher Aaron Hayes, 36, Kansas City, Kan., and Holland Annette Barling, 29, Leawood, Kan.

Dillon Wayne Jackson, 20, and Morgan Lynn Smith, 21, both of Lincoln

David Neal Kruecke, 24, and Eliane Marie Weese, 23, both of Oklahoma City

Corey Robert Lewis, 27, and Madison Haley Barnes, 27, both of Farmington

Benjamin Edwin Luedtke, 29, and Jett Elizabeth Hudgens, 26, both of Fayetteville

Balik Luke, 40, and Percilla Morris, 50, both of Springdale

Clayton Miles Mathisen, 29, and Robin Kristyn Clark, 29, both of Farmington

Jason James Meier, 38, and Lauren Kaye Mohney, 35, both of Springdale

Fernando Guerra Ortiz, 19, and Catherine Michelle Guevara. 20, both of Springdale

Boris Rafael Ortiz-Maqueda, 27, Springdale, and Rhiana Kay Deck, 36, Oklahoma City

Dustin Scotdy Peter, 29, and Lilly Rose Heon, 29, both of Springdale

Simon Paul Pockrus, 45, and Janna Rochelle Pittman, 33, both of Springdale

Zack Wesley Smith, 43, and Emily Nell Rutherford, 42, both of Wichita Falls, Texas

Lucas Alan Stortzum, 32, and Lauren Rebecca Hamilton, 32, both of High Point, N.C.

John Gentry Tevebaugh, 28, and Taylor Brooke Clayton, 26, both of Kingfisher, Okla.

April 5

Robert James Alexander, 31, and Hannah Michelle McGee, 22, both of Fayetteville

Cody James Caudle, 30, West Fork, and Haley Peyton Owens, 28, Prairie Grove

Arthur James Lee Collins, 32, and Mariah Diamond Fischer, 26, both of Springdale

Easton Dale Fields, 21, and Christa Michelle Stewart, 21, both of Elkins

Devin James Holt, 22, and Mykinnah Alyson Bain, 21, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Dean Littrell, 29, and Amy Leann Birge, 28, both of Fayetteville

Royal Nelson, 29, and Rebecca Clarence, 34, both of Springdale

Oscar Manuel Ortega Hernandez, 27, and Kylee Alexis Amaya, 19, both of Springdale

Tristen Wayne Polk, 21, and Feliciana Dianne Edelia Monsour-Portillo, 21, both of Fayetteville

Kendis Tavaris Wright, 22, and Jermauriah Danyelle Berry, 19, both of Fayetteville

April 6

Heriberto Fraire, 22, and Karen Guadalupe Hernandez Alanis, 22, both of Fayetteville

Joseph Hayden Moudy, 34, Springdale, and Davina Joy Bearden, 36, Huntsville

April 7

Shelby Ryan Ansley, 25, and Mai Xiong Thao, 29, both of Springdale

Michael Todd Cifers, 22, Lowell, and Valerie Dawn Conner, 39, Springdale

Benjamin Charles Cloud, 56, and Pamela Sue Redman, 55, both of Fayetteville

Romualdo Antonio Gomez Sanchez, 42, and Blanca Ibeth Lemus Pacheco, 34, both of Springdale

Harrison Michael Hudspeth, 20, and Liberty Elaine Kidd, 20, both of Farmington

Jerry Lee Perry Jr., 27, and Jamie Nicole Miller, 25, both of Springdale

William Michael Ramser, 26, and Alison Truitt Ferver, 24, both of Fayetteville

William Cody Smith, 33, and Jennifer JoAnn Moon, 39, both of Springdale