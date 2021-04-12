Washington County marriage licenses

April 1
Donald Naisher, 26, and Alantina Rujlok, 31, both of Springdale
Andrew Brock Person, 24, and Mallory Layne Walker, 24, both of Fayetteville
April 2
Michael Anthony Benter, 30, and Ria Christine Busby, 25, both of Fayetteville
Anthony Lee Blood, 51, Tahlequah, Okla., and Connie Sue Terrell, 51, Park Hill, Okla.
Edgar Alberto Caldera, 27, and Tayler Dawn Mounce, 27, both of Springdale
Henry Ramiro Carpio Ramirez, 28, and Katia Esmeralda Carrillo Martinez, 18, both of Springdale
Brent Edward Casey, 57, and Gypsy Jo Dawn Shorb, 51, both of Bentonville
Larry Dee Coyle Jr., 40, and Keisha Nichole Richardson, 31, both of Springdale
Adam Joseph Filkowski, 23, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Van Pelt, 26, both of Maumelle
Manuel Fraire Jr., 19, and Alejandra Guadalupe Gonzalez Rubio, 26, both of Springdale
Daniel Lee Freeman, 35, and Jessica Ann Chandler, 31, both of Lincoln
Casey Patrick Gorman, 58, and Roxanna Lee Hubbard, 47, both of Carolina Beach, N.C.
Samuel James Graves, 19, and Nova Ruth King, 19, both of Springdale
Christopher Aaron Hayes, 36, Kansas City, Kan., and Holland Annette Barling, 29, Leawood, Kan.
Dillon Wayne Jackson, 20, and Morgan Lynn Smith, 21, both of Lincoln
David Neal Kruecke, 24, and Eliane Marie Weese, 23, both of Oklahoma City
Corey Robert Lewis, 27, and Madison Haley Barnes, 27, both of Farmington
Benjamin Edwin Luedtke, 29, and Jett Elizabeth Hudgens, 26, both of Fayetteville
Balik Luke, 40, and Percilla Morris, 50, both of Springdale
Clayton Miles Mathisen, 29, and Robin Kristyn Clark, 29, both of Farmington
Jason James Meier, 38, and Lauren Kaye Mohney, 35, both of Springdale
Fernando Guerra Ortiz, 19, and Catherine Michelle Guevara. 20, both of Springdale
Boris Rafael Ortiz-Maqueda, 27, Springdale, and Rhiana Kay Deck, 36, Oklahoma City
Dustin Scotdy Peter, 29, and Lilly Rose Heon, 29, both of Springdale
Simon Paul Pockrus, 45, and Janna Rochelle Pittman, 33, both of Springdale
Zack Wesley Smith, 43, and Emily Nell Rutherford, 42, both of Wichita Falls, Texas
Lucas Alan Stortzum, 32, and Lauren Rebecca Hamilton, 32, both of High Point, N.C.
John Gentry Tevebaugh, 28, and Taylor Brooke Clayton, 26, both of Kingfisher, Okla.
April 5
Robert James Alexander, 31, and Hannah Michelle McGee, 22, both of Fayetteville
Cody James Caudle, 30, West Fork, and Haley Peyton Owens, 28, Prairie Grove
Arthur James Lee Collins, 32, and Mariah Diamond Fischer, 26, both of Springdale
Easton Dale Fields, 21, and Christa Michelle Stewart, 21, both of Elkins
Devin James Holt, 22, and Mykinnah Alyson Bain, 21, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Dean Littrell, 29, and Amy Leann Birge, 28, both of Fayetteville
Royal Nelson, 29, and Rebecca Clarence, 34, both of Springdale
Oscar Manuel Ortega Hernandez, 27, and Kylee Alexis Amaya, 19, both of Springdale
Tristen Wayne Polk, 21, and Feliciana Dianne Edelia Monsour-Portillo, 21, both of Fayetteville
Kendis Tavaris Wright, 22, and Jermauriah Danyelle Berry, 19, both of Fayetteville
April 6
Heriberto Fraire, 22, and Karen Guadalupe Hernandez Alanis, 22, both of Fayetteville
Joseph Hayden Moudy, 34, Springdale, and Davina Joy Bearden, 36, Huntsville
April 7
Shelby Ryan Ansley, 25, and Mai Xiong Thao, 29, both of Springdale
Michael Todd Cifers, 22, Lowell, and Valerie Dawn Conner, 39, Springdale
Benjamin Charles Cloud, 56, and Pamela Sue Redman, 55, both of Fayetteville
Romualdo Antonio Gomez Sanchez, 42, and Blanca Ibeth Lemus Pacheco, 34, both of Springdale
Harrison Michael Hudspeth, 20, and Liberty Elaine Kidd, 20, both of Farmington
Jerry Lee Perry Jr., 27, and Jamie Nicole Miller, 25, both of Springdale
William Michael Ramser, 26, and Alison Truitt Ferver, 24, both of Fayetteville
William Cody Smith, 33, and Jennifer JoAnn Moon, 39, both of Springdale