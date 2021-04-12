Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 29

Barnes and Noble Booksellers

4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sinks (food preparation area/warewashing area) do not have paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1882 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of to-go boxes stored on the floor in the storage area.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Door of walk-in cooler lacks repair.

Northwest Specialty Hospital

3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted in customer view.

March 30

Harps Deli-Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gravy at 123 degrees in the hot hold display case and should be at 135 degrees or above.

La Esperanza Supermarket

204 Berry St., Springdale

Critical violations: Two plastic bags with frozen cheese do not have a label and from unapproved source. One cup of gelatina, and one cup of flan are in refrigerator for customer self-service. Food was made at home. Packaged frozen chicken in freezer does not have a label and sources.

Noncritical violations: None

Lee School

400 Quandt Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manual can opener has food residue.

University of Arkansas Sigma Alpha Epsilon

110 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cooked potatoes in walk-in cooler temping at 58 degrees. Past six-hour cooling period.

Washington Burgerland

802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Biscuits and pie shell were not covered in the freezer.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is the opening permit; however, the permit does not include an expiration date.

March 31

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee washed her hands in sink used to clean utensils. A plastic bag with raw beef is stored above container with pickles. Food employee touched different surfaces wearing gloves.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring. Original container of Romano cheese is used to store pickles. Retail food permit has expired.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Rodent droppings in cabinets and drawers.

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles with soapy water and Pinesol were not labeled. Posted retail food permit is expired.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

813 W. Maple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Superior pizza at 99 degrees, pepperoni pizza at 111 degrees, under hot holding. Should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Employee toilet room trash receptacle lacks a lid. Light bulbs inside hot holding equipment do not have protection. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. One ceiling tile above the bulk ice maker is not installed.

April 1

Crazy Horse Saloon

16325 U.S. 62 West, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: A bowl of cat food and a litter box in the kitchen/bar area.

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage in the bathrooms.

Lifesource International Inc.

602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two stacks of single service aluminum pans and expanded polystyrene foam trays are uncovered and not inverted on storage shelving. Two light bulbs lack shielding in food preparation area.

Neals Cafe

806 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw sausage on a shelf in refrigerator beside salad, raw chicken in walk-in cooler above cooked chicken.

Noncritical violations: None

Saffron Indian Cuisine Bar & Grill

401 W. Watson St., Suite 203, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sinks in food preparation and bar area do not have paper towels. Several containers with ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler are uncovered. Lettuce salad at 50 degrees in buffet ice bath and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Bulk container with food does not have a label. Onions in container on floor of walk-in cooler. Food employees lack hair restrains. Container of whole milk is used to store other food. Retail food permit is expired.

Stir Fry 88 Nori Japan

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 1360 and 1365, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bulk containers with food (flour, sugar) do not have labels. Two tubs of sliced uncooked potatoes are stored on the floor below the storage shelves in the walk-in refrigerator. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean.

Washington County Jail

1155 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two ants observed on dry food storage shelving.

Noncritical violations: None

April 2

Braum's Ice Cream

1894 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Onions at 45 degrees and tomatoes at 46 degrees and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Ice cream scoops stored on the prep table wet well with only a tiny slow drip of water.

Confident Coffee Roasters

2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Owner lacks hair restraint. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine.

Eureka Pizza

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Marinara sauce did not have time stamp.

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Red and green buckets with sanitizer for wiping cloths do not have a label with the common name of the chemical product.

Noncritical violations: In bakery area, several utensils are stored in container with standing water, temperature of the water is 102 degrees. Current retail food permit is not posted.

U of A Hill Coffee-Wild Greens

435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing sign posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 29 -- Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine, 960 N. 45th St., Springdale; Black Bear Diner, 4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

March 30 -- Daylight Donut, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Harps Food Store, 310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, 120 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Phi Delta Theta, 208 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Pizza Hut, 1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Sigma Nu-College Chefs, 260 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

March 31 -- Active Life Nutrition, 1004 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale; Lisa Wood Day Care, 10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Subway, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

April 1 -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Farmington Sports Complex, 323 Southwinds, Farmington; Little Kids Preschool, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Los Compas Authentic Mexican Food, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Pink House Alchemy, 928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 1788 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; U of A Northwest Quad, 1106 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville; U of A Student Union-Food Court and Catering, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville; Washington County Juvenile Center, 885 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville

April 2 -- Bartleby's Food, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Golden Kolache Bakery, 3327 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Springdale High School, 1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; U of A Club Red at Arkansas Union, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite A345, Fayetteville; U of A Club Red at Brough, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Zaxby's, 400 S. Thompson St., Springdale