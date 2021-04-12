Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
March 29
Barnes and Noble Booksellers
4144 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Handwashing sinks (food preparation area/warewashing area) do not have paper towels.
Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1882 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Box of to-go boxes stored on the floor in the storage area.
Mariachi's Grill & Cantina
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 1790, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Door of walk-in cooler lacks repair.
Northwest Specialty Hospital
3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted in customer view.
March 30
Harps Deli-Bakery
310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Gravy at 123 degrees in the hot hold display case and should be at 135 degrees or above.
La Esperanza Supermarket
204 Berry St., Springdale
Critical violations: Two plastic bags with frozen cheese do not have a label and from unapproved source. One cup of gelatina, and one cup of flan are in refrigerator for customer self-service. Food was made at home. Packaged frozen chicken in freezer does not have a label and sources.
Noncritical violations: None
Lee School
400 Quandt Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Manual can opener has food residue.
University of Arkansas Sigma Alpha Epsilon
110 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Cooked potatoes in walk-in cooler temping at 58 degrees. Past six-hour cooling period.
Washington Burgerland
802 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln
Critical violations: Biscuits and pie shell were not covered in the freezer.
Noncritical violations: Posted permit is the opening permit; however, the permit does not include an expiration date.
March 31
Angela's Bakery
2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee washed her hands in sink used to clean utensils. A plastic bag with raw beef is stored above container with pickles. Food employee touched different surfaces wearing gloves.
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring. Original container of Romano cheese is used to store pickles. Retail food permit has expired.
Hand In Hand Learning Center
206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove
Critical violations: Rodent droppings in cabinets and drawers.
Noncritical violations: Spray bottles with soapy water and Pinesol were not labeled. Posted retail food permit is expired.
Jimmy's Pizza & Catering
813 W. Maple Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Superior pizza at 99 degrees, pepperoni pizza at 111 degrees, under hot holding. Should be held at 135 degrees or above.
Noncritical violations: Employee toilet room trash receptacle lacks a lid. Light bulbs inside hot holding equipment do not have protection. Current retail food permit is not posted.
Wood Stone Craft Pizza
3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. One ceiling tile above the bulk ice maker is not installed.
April 1
Crazy Horse Saloon
16325 U.S. 62 West, Prairie Grove
Critical violations: A bowl of cat food and a litter box in the kitchen/bar area.
Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage in the bathrooms.
Lifesource International Inc.
602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Two stacks of single service aluminum pans and expanded polystyrene foam trays are uncovered and not inverted on storage shelving. Two light bulbs lack shielding in food preparation area.
Neals Cafe
806 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Raw sausage on a shelf in refrigerator beside salad, raw chicken in walk-in cooler above cooked chicken.
Noncritical violations: None
Saffron Indian Cuisine Bar & Grill
401 W. Watson St., Suite 203, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Handwashing sinks in food preparation and bar area do not have paper towels. Several containers with ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler are uncovered. Lettuce salad at 50 degrees in buffet ice bath and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Bulk container with food does not have a label. Onions in container on floor of walk-in cooler. Food employees lack hair restrains. Container of whole milk is used to store other food. Retail food permit is expired.
Stir Fry 88 Nori Japan
4201 N. Shiloh Drive, No. 1360 and 1365, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bulk containers with food (flour, sugar) do not have labels. Two tubs of sliced uncooked potatoes are stored on the floor below the storage shelves in the walk-in refrigerator. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean.
Washington County Jail
1155 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two ants observed on dry food storage shelving.
Noncritical violations: None
April 2
Braum's Ice Cream
1894 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Onions at 45 degrees and tomatoes at 46 degrees and should be kept at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: Ice cream scoops stored on the prep table wet well with only a tiny slow drip of water.
Confident Coffee Roasters
2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Owner lacks hair restraint. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine.
Eureka Pizza
1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Marinara sauce did not have time stamp.
Golden Corral
4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Red and green buckets with sanitizer for wiping cloths do not have a label with the common name of the chemical product.
Noncritical violations: In bakery area, several utensils are stored in container with standing water, temperature of the water is 102 degrees. Current retail food permit is not posted.
U of A Hill Coffee-Wild Greens
435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 104, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No handwashing sign posted.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
March 29 -- Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine, 960 N. 45th St., Springdale; Black Bear Diner, 4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
March 30 -- Daylight Donut, 2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Harps Food Store, 310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, 120 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Phi Delta Theta, 208 Stadium Drive, Fayetteville; Pizza Hut, 1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Sigma Nu-College Chefs, 260 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
March 31 -- Active Life Nutrition, 1004 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St., Springdale; Lisa Wood Day Care, 10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Subway, 3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville
April 1 -- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Farmington Sports Complex, 323 Southwinds, Farmington; Little Kids Preschool, 2110 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Los Compas Authentic Mexican Food, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Pink House Alchemy, 928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 1788 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; U of A Northwest Quad, 1106 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville; U of A Student Union-Food Court and Catering, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite 209, Fayetteville; Washington County Juvenile Center, 885 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville
April 2 -- Bartleby's Food, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Golden Kolache Bakery, 3327 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Springdale High School, 1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; U of A Club Red at Arkansas Union, 435 N. Garland Ave., Suite A345, Fayetteville; U of A Club Red at Brough, 1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Zaxby's, 400 S. Thompson St., Springdale