Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at 1:30 p.m. on two bills that aim to raise teacher salaries in Arkansas.

According to a news release from the governor's office, Hutchinson will speak about Senate Bill 504 and House Bill 1614. The bills would create a new category of education funding -- the teacher salary equalization fund.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luocPCoLW6s]