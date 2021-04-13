3 crashes claim driver, 29; motorcyclist, 66; and minor

A 29-year-old Story man was killed Monday morning in a three-car crash on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Nicholas W. Perry was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue east about 6:35 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck the trailer tire of a 2015 Freightliner, according to the report. The Nissan then continued on across the highway and hit a 2014 Ford F350 pickup, the report said.

Amber B. Steinhauer, 39, of Hot Springs, the driver of the pickup, was injured, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Also, an unidentified minor died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Arkansas 230 in Lawrence County, a state police report said.

The vehicle was eastbound on the highway about 1:54 p.m. when it crossed the centerline, ran off the highway and overturned twice, according to the report, which did not identify the make or model of the vehicle.

Travis Dutton, 30, and Garah Braden, 27, both of Walnut Ridge, were injured, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

Elsewhere, an El Paso man died in a motocycle crash on Arkansas 5 in El Paso on Sunday evening, according to a state police report.

Jackie D. Junior, 66, was riding a 2000 Harley-Davidson north when he ran off the highway, struck and embankment and was ejected from the motorcycle, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.