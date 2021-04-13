3 arrested in killing of boy, 16, Little Rock police say

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Little Rock, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting report at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 4524 Asher Ave., according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Police said officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported the person to a hospital.

Officers made contact with a second gunshot victim at another hospital, the report states.

A third victim was found shot in a vehicle on 25th and Cedar streets. He later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said the third victim was a 16-year-old boy.

Police said they had previously arrested Lakaila Scarver, 18, and Yacariel Davis, 19 in the killing. On Tuesday, Edwards said True’Vontae Robinson, 16, had also been arrested.

All three face charges of capital murder, according to authorities.