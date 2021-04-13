Calendar 4-13-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, April 13

Senior center to host vaccine clinic

The Strachota Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday, April 13. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release. The vaccine clinic is for anyone eligible; not only for senior citizens. To register, interested people should call Vicki Brock at the center, (870) 543-6323.

TOPPS giving away food

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food in a drive-thru method at 10 a.m. April 13, according to a news release. Food boxes will be given on first come, first served basis. TOPPS will follow the covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Details: See TOPPS Inc. Facebook page.

Gould council meets

The Gould City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Gould City Hall Courtroom. Meetings are open to the public, according to a news release. Details: Mayor Matthew Smith, 870-263-4416.

Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary meets in person

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Salvation Army headquarters, 501 E. 12th Ave. Because of the recent bad weather and problems with water pressure in the community, Salvation Army's shelter has been filled to capacity and items need to be replenished, according to a news release. These include soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, towels, sheets, bleach, disinfectant wipes and sprays, detergent pods, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, lotion, socks, dryer sheets, masks, blankets and pillows. Members are asked to donate items and anyone interested in supporting the work of the Salvation Army is invited to attend. Meetings are held throughout the year, except for the summer months, on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Wednesday, April 14

Grand Prairie Quilt Society to meet

Grand Prairie Quilt Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 14 at First Christian Church, 10th and Main at Stuttgart. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month , according to a news release.

Circus coming to Pine Bluff

The Carden International Circus will host its Spectacular Circus at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The two-hour performance will include acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, clowns and animals, according to a news release. Acts are subject to change without notice. The doors will open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under. Adult tickets are $20, however they are available for $9.99 online while supplies last. Tickets are available at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time at the convention center.

Concert association hosts live concerts

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association continues free live concerts, according to a news release. Grace Stormont, Benjamin Haguewood and Kailee Spickes, members of the Taller Than You Band, are performing. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stormant will perform in Crossett at SheBrews Coffee. The group will also perform in Southeast Arkansas schools as part of the association's SMARTS (Schools Majoring in the Arts) program.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Beginning Wednesday, April 14

Library offers free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will continue Mondays: April 19 and 26, and Wednesdays: April 14, 21 and 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

Thursday, April 15

JRMC to host reception for staff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is hosting a drop-in welcome reception for the newest members of its medical staff from 5-7 p.m. April 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The attire is Business Casual and refreshments will be served, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Beginning Thursday, April 15

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students April 15 through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Friday, April 16

House of Bread, Go Fresh food evnent set

House of Bread Deliverance Church will host its GoFresh Food Distribution in a drive-thru setting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention, according to a news release. Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and president their ID and phone number. Food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of each vehicle and social distancing will be observed. Drivers should follow this route to the convention center: Travel east on Eighth Avenue to Missouri Street and turn south; south on Missouri to 10th Avenue and turn west; west on 10th Avenue to the Convention Center driveway on right. Circle through for food and exit the same driveway. Turn west and travel toward Main Street. This event continues through a partnership with THE LEGACY CENTER at West Dumas and GoFresh. Also, House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry at the church Monday, April 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. This is also a drive-thru event. Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris at 870-872-2196 or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

Organization hosts lunch fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations is having a rib tip lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at 3712 W. 34th Ave., according to a news release. The lunch will include rib tips, potato salad, baked beans, slice of pound cake, a soda or bottle of water. The cost of the lunch is $10 and the public is invited to participate. Details:(870) 536-6300.

Beginning Saturday, April 17

St. John AME hosts virtual Women's Day events

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present Women's Day events virtually. At 10 a.m. April 17, a health and wellness webinar will feature Bessie Lancelin, co-interim CEO/president at Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. At 11 a.m. April 18, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Lanette R. Frazier, pastor of St. Peter AME Church at McGehee and Soldier's Chapel AME Church at Hamburg. The service can be seen at www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or Zoom with ID# 4322086226 and password: 1117 or audio at 1-312-626-6799 (access code: 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#).

Friday, April 16

White Hall scholarship deadline set

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will award three $1,000 scholarships to three White Hall High School seniors. Any interested White Hall senior can pick up an application from the high school counselor's office. The application must be completed and postmarked by April 16.

Beginning Sunday, April 18

ASC sets Auditions for '9 to 5 The Musical'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasASC is seeking people ages 16 and older to audition for its theatrical production, "9 to 5 The Musical." Audition dates are April 18-20. To sign up, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 13-14, and Aug. 20-21; and 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, and 22. Cast must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Monday, April 19

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday, April 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's licenses.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021. Pine Bluff police will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread Deliverance Church, 870-872-2196.

Thursday, April 29

UAPB farm program announces virtual conference

The 11th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually April 29 beginning at 9:25 a.m. The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. Topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption, according to a news release. To register, interested producers should visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05. Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at 870-571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, Prairie View Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.

Friday, April 30

City holds vaccine clinic for ages 16 and older

Covid-19 vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center through a partnership between Doctor's Orders Pharmacy and the city of Pine Bluff, according to a news release. Teens ages 16 and 17 will be eligible to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. Adults 18 and older will be eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine. For teens ages 16 and 17, appointments can be scheduled at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=21735720. For ages 18 and older, appointments are available at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=21734181. Individuals without internet access may schedule appointments by calling: Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church at 870-534-6944; Pine Bluff First Assembly of God at 870-535-0371 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); First United Methodist Church at 870-535-0935 (from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) or Pine Bluff City Hall at 870-730-2145 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Through Friday, April 30

First Electric accepting scholarship applications

First Electric Cooperative is accepting scholarship applications. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of nine $2,000 scholarships available each year, according to a news release. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and after graduation, they must attend an accredit­ed institute of higher learning in Arkansas on a full-time basis. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application and details, visit online at www.firstelectric.coop/scholarship or contact any First Electric office.

Grand Prairie Decorative Arts on exhibit

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is hosting its Decorative Artsfestival exhibition through April 30 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. All entries can be viewed at www.grandprairiearts.com, according to a news release. Small groups and individuals may visit the center by emailing for an appointment at arts001@centurytel.net. The center and Grand Prairie Arts Council are following guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Details: www.grandprairiearts.com or arts001@centurytel.net.

Saturday, May 1

City to host spring cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host a spring cleanup from 8 am. to noon Saturday, May 1. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 6107 Dollarway Road, to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments, according to a news release. Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers as those may be limited. Volunteers should also provide their own transportation to cleanup sites throughout the community. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

Friday, May 7

Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or 870-541-7210.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18

UAPB co-hosts virtual nutrition conference

A virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education will be held May 18-20. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will each host one day of the conference: TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release. To register or to view the agenda, participants may visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, participants may follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. Details: Teresa Henson, UAPB Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.

Monday, May 31

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn't discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, June 7

Arts center hosts youth summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion set

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. For a registration package or details, interested participants should email Rosie Pettigrew, committee chairwoman, at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net or call 404-245-5436.

Saturday, June 19

City of Pine Bluff plans Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food, and activities for children and teens. From 3-9 p.m., a block party will be hosted by Wil Jenkins at the same site, according to a news release. Attendance is free to community members, however, the registration fee is $25 for vendors and $75 for food trucks. Registration is available by contacting the mayor's office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7, or sending an email to mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. The registration deadline is June 11. For details or to sign up to perform, contact Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th aniversary

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 7. pm., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Through Saturday, July 10

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition through July 10. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber sets Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is tentatively planning to host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event, usually held in May, has been pushed back to give the Chamber more time to plan and make changes to keep everyone safe in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Chamber newsletter. Members interested in serving on the Business Expo Committee should send emails to jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Aug. 20

Ag Hall of Fame sets Aug. 20 induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Monday through Thursday

Cherry Street church opens pantry

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Alphas prepare tax returns free for low to moderate income residents

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will prepare free tax returns for low to moderate income families from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the academy building at Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., according to a news release. For covid-19 safety measures, participants will be met at their cars and the tax preparer will call them when their return is ready. Participants must bring documents including picture ID, Social Security card and dates of birth for themselves and all family members they are claiming; W-2's for all jobs the person held in 2020 and any other tax related documents, bank routing number and account number if they are having the refund direct deposited. If the taxpayer is filing with their spouse, they should bring the spouse. Details: (501) 819-2048 or (501) 500-3918.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.