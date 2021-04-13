Commission OKs development plan for new middle school in west Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The plan for the School District's next middle school gained unanimous approval from planning commissioners present Monday.

The commission voted 8-0 to approve a development plan for a 99,864-square-foot, two-story middle school on the east side of Rupple Road, north of the roundabout at Catalpa Drive. Commissioner Matt Johnson was absent. The meeting was held online on Zoom.

In January, the City Council rezoned about 22 acres at the site, stretching from Rupple east to South Dinsmore Trail, for the School District to use for a new school. About an acre-long swath fronting Rupple was zoned for community services, to encourage a potential public-private project. Uses could include eating places, homes or retail.

The School District bought the land in June for $1.8 million, according to Washington County property records.

Commissioner Leslie Belden asked why the swath in front of the school was left blank on the plans. Blake Jorgensen with Jorgensen & Associates explained the inclusion of the swath was part of a discussion with the City Council's Transportation Committee in January as a way to help slow down cars on Rupple.

Any proposed development of that piece can come to the city later as a separate project, Development Review Manager Jessie Masters said.

As part of Monday's approval, the School District is required to dedicate 61 linear feet of right of way for a future street to tie into an existing roundabout on Rupple Road. The district requested a total of 164 parking spaces to serve the school and a 220-seat gymnasium.

The commission voted to approve the plan with little discussion. Commissioner Sarah Sparkman said the request met the city's standards and warranted approval.

In other business, the commission voted 5-2 to allow Prairie Street Live to host extra shows for three citywide events. Commissioners Quintin Canada and Jimm Garlock voted against, with Commissioner Rob Sharp recusing.

The events are Fayetteville Jazz Festival April 23-25; Fayetteville Roots Festival Aug. 26-29; and Bikes, Blues & BBQ Sept. 22-25.

The venue's permit previously granted two amplified music events per week during citywide events, such as the festivals. Under the new conditions, the venue will be allowed to host amplified music three times in a week, providing an additional day.

Music must end at 10 p.m. Friday, 11 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday or Thursday, according to the motion commissioners approved.

The City Council in January extended the venue's permit for a year.

Prairie Street Live owner April Lee said having one more night a week for amplified music will make the venue a more viable option for festival events.

"Last year and thus far this year we struggled to stay in business due the pandemic," she said. "For the economic recovery of Prairie Street Live, the local entertainment industry and the city of Fayetteville, we need the ability to operate an extra day during these key city events."

Additionally, commissioners voted 8-0 to support allowing child care businesses to operate within residences without having to gain a city permit. The item will go before the City Council for final approval.

Right now, operating a licensed child care business in someone's home has to go before the Planning Commission. Several such businesses are likely operating without a city permit, according to planners.

The proposed city code change would require caregivers be licensed by the state. No more than five children would be allowed at one residence. Each residence would have to provide at least 250 square feet per child indoors and 75 square feet per child outdoors.

Tammy Rowland with the Northwest Arkansas Family Child Care Association praised the move and said the state has lofty standards to become a licensed caregiver. Requirements include parents providing a child's immunization records, regular inspections of the home and practicing safety procedures such as fire and tornado drills.