ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Little Rock senior to represent state at national Poetry Out Loud contest

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Champion poet

Katelyn Doyne, 17, a senior at Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock, won the top spot in the March 6 Arkansas Poetry Out Loud competition and will represent the state at the national-level competition semifinals, held virtually May 2. (The finals are May 27. The top prize is $20,000. Competitors are submitting by video.) Benjamin Romero, also 17, a junior at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, took second place and is the state's alternative national competitor. The annual competition is open to public, charter and private school and home-schooled students in grades 9-12. Visit poetryoutloud.org/about-poetry-out-loud/key-dates.

Haunting symposium

Arkansas State University's 2021 Delta Symposium, online Thursday-Saturday, focuses on "The Haunted South" with virtual presentations on haunted sites, ghost stories, legends and memories.

The lineup includes research presentations on ghost stories and tales of traditional belief in Arkansas folklore at 1 p.m. Thursday; Friday sessions, starting at 8:30 a.m., featuring researchers and writers from across the nation discussing William Faulkner and Eudora Welty, tales about haunted houses and the Swamp Ape of Boggy Creek; and a 12:30 p.m. Saturday keynote address by Alan Brown, on the faculty at the University of West Alabama, regarding his research into the collection of legends at Eureka Springs' historic and supposedly haunted Crescent Hotel.

"Admission" is free with prior registration, via email: ghansen@AState.edu. Visit AState.edu/delta-symposium for a full schedule. Call (870) 972-3043.

Cinematic classes

A Hot Springs' Low Key Arts' virtual spring "Inception to Projection" course, June 1-July 2 via Zoom, will focus on writing sketch comedy. Participants will write and produce a video of their own original three-minute comedic sketch; final videos will screen in June, as well as at Arkansas Shorts in January.

David Hill will teach the sketch comedy writing workshop; Jen Gerber will teach a directing and producing workshop. Classes will cover filmmaking fundamentals including directing, producing, casting, cinematography and editing. Participants are expected to work on small crews for each other; filmmakers will have the opportunity not only to write and direct their own sketches but also take on production roles including cinematographer, producer, first assistant director, sound recorder or production designer.

Cost is $300, including all equipment and production support — no prior experience required. Register and get more details, including a complete class schedule, at tinyurl.com/vf2jjxm9.

Meanwhile, participants in an "Inception to Projection" documentary boot camp, in partnership with the Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute, May 10-July 30 via Zoom, will focus on documentary storytelling and learn to direct, produce and edit their own short (3-7 minutes) documentary film. The course will follow the process from story development, production and post production; completed films will be showcased at the 30th Annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Oct. 8-16. Classes are 6-9 p.m. Mondays; all filming and editing resources are in Hot Springs. Cost is $300; scholarships are available. Register at tinyurl.com/5cjm7nvz.

Virtual art benefit

Artworks by (clockwise from top left) Beth Hubbert of Sherman, Texas; Hayden White of Strong; Patricia Lowery of El Dorado; and Michaela Wise of Parkers Chapel are among the 60 pieces, 5x5 inches, up for grabs at the South Arkansas Arts Center's May 5 5x5 Art Dash fundraiser. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The South Arkansas Arts Center hosts its sixth annual 5x5 Art Dash fundraiser, 5 p.m. May 5 virtually via Zoom. Each of 60 ticket holders will be randomly assigned a number to select a 5-inch-square piece of art that has been donated by a local or regional artist; ticket holders must be present to make their selections. The works will be on display in the Lobby Gallery at the center, 110 E. Fifth Street, El Dorado, for three days prior to the event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 3-5. During the Zoom event, ticket holders will be able to examine all 60 pieces but will not be able to ask the identities of the artists. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

Meanwhile, the center plans a full live 2021-22 season, opening June 17-20 and 24-27 with "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ Oct. 22-24, 29-31: "Clue," based on Jonathan Lynn's screenplay for the 1985 film and inspired by the classic board game.

◼️ March 4-6, 10-12: "Nunsense" by Dan Goggin

◼️ July 14-17, 20-24, 2022: "Mamma Mia!," songs by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, book by Catherine Johnson.

Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.