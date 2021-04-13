FBI seeks Bentonville man missing in Mexico

The FBI's Little Rock Field Office is seeking information about a Bentonville man may have been kidnapped last month in Mexico.

Luis Davila, 31, was in Mexico visiting his girlfriend near Monterrey and hasn't been seen since March 29, according to a news release from the FBI.

Davila, a U.S. citizen, was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans, according to the release. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the Arkansas license plate 936-VET.

It is believed Davila may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. Davila may be the victim of a kidnapping, according to the release.

The public is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or to submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Those who provide information may remain anonymous.