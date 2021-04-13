Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

FBI seeks Bentonville man missing in Mexico

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:51 p.m.
File photo

The FBI's Little Rock Field Office is seeking information about a Bentonville man may have been kidnapped last month in Mexico.

Luis Davila, 31, was in Mexico visiting his girlfriend near Monterrey and hasn't been seen since March 29, according to a news release from the FBI.

Davila, a U.S. citizen, was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans, according to the release. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the Arkansas license plate 936-VET.

It is believed Davila may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. Davila may be the victim of a kidnapping, according to the release.

The public is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or to submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Those who provide information may remain anonymous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT