Food distribution event set for Friday

House of Bread Deliverance Church will host its GoFresh Food Distribution in a drive-thru setting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention, according to a news release.

Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and president their ID and phone number. Food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of each vehicle, and social distancing will be observed.

Drivers should follow this route to the convention center to receive food items: Travel east on Eighth Avenue to Missouri Street and turn south; south on Missouri Street to 10th Avenue and turn west; west on 10th Avenue to the Convention Center driveway on the right; circle through for food and exit the same driveway; and thenturn west toward Main Street.

The line will be directed with support from the Pine Bluff Police Department. This monthly distribution continues through a partnership with The Legacy Center at West Dumas and GoFresh.

Also, House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry at the church Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. This is also a drive-thru event.

Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris at (870) 872-2196 or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

In-person visiting expands at prisons

The Arkansas Department of Corrections will expand a modified in-person visitation pilot, according to a news release.

Facilities will include McPherson Unit, North Central Unit, Central Arkansas Community Correction Center, East Central Arkansas Community Correction Center, Omega Supervision Sanction Center and Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center.

The visitation pilot, which began in December, will continue at the Benton Work Release, Delta Regional Unit, Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center and Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center.

Due to the covid-19 public health emergency, in-person visits to inmates/residents will be made by pre-approved individuals only. Immediate, adult family members may submit requests for visitation appointments.

Those wishing to visit should review the new visitation rules can visit the website https://telegov.egov.com/docrequest to complete a visitation appointment request form.

Whole Nedz schedules family fun day

Whole Nedz Inc. will present May Day! May Day! Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1, on the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The nonprofit organization focuses on providing grief and loss support, according to a new release.

The event will include a ribbon cutting, music, bouncy houses, food trucks and professionals offering assistance and information.

Vendors space is $35. Food truck space is $65. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are also available. Details: (870) 267-5822, (870) 730-1167 ext. 4967, wholenedz@yahoo.com or wholenedz4u@gmail.com. Angela D. Roby is founder and chief executive officer of Whole Nedz.