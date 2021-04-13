Glasnow strikes out 14 to carry Rays by Rangers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered in the seventh to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sputtering Texas Rangers 1-0 on Monday night.

Glasnow (1-0) allowed two hits and got his first win of the season after pitching well but not being involved in decisions in two previous starts. He allowed Eli White's single up the middle off the glove of diving second baseman Brandon Lowe with one out in the fifth and Jose Trevino's leadoff single in the eighth.

Adames homered off Taylor Hearn (0-1) with two outs in the seventh, the third hit yielded by Texas pitchers. Rangers starter Dane Dunning limited the Rays to a pair of doubles in the first two innings before being replaced by Hearn at the start of the fifth.

Glasnow improved to 6-0 over his last 11 regular-season games, and the American League champions have gone 10-1 in the those games.

The 6-8 right-hander allowed one hit in six innings on opening day, exiting a scoreless tie before the Rays went on to win 1-0 at Miami. He yielded 1 run and 4 hits over 6 innings at Boston on April 6, departing with a 3-1 lead the Rays were unable to hold before losing in extra innings.

Texas was shut out for the third time in four games.

The Rangers' offensive struggles carried over from a six-game home stand in which they scored just 15 runs and batted .193 as a team. They were no-hit by San Diego's Joe Musgrove on Friday and shut out two of the previous three games entering Monday night.

Glasnow didn't make it any easier for them.

The Rays ace struck out the side in the first, third and sixth innings. The closest he came to giving up a hit before White singled was when White hit a sinking liner that center fielder Brett Phillips went to the ground to catch with two outs in the second.

Lefty Cody Reed relieved with two outs, and Diego Castillo escaped a ninth-inning jam to finish a combined three-hitter and get his third save.

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Kyle Higashioka homered twice to support Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees beat Toronto in the Blue Jays temporary home at their spring training ballpark. Cole (2-0) allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 6 innings, struck out 8 and walked 1.

TIGERS 6, TIGERS 2 Rookie Casey Mize tossed seven scoreless innings for his first career win and fellow rookie Akil Baddoo homered again as Detroit got a win over Houston in Manager A.J. Hinch's first trip to Houston since he was fired for the team's sign-stealing scheme. Renato Nunez and Grayson Greiner also homered as the Tigers jumped on Zack Greinke (1-1) for six runs to snap a four-game skid.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 6, PIRATES 2 Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a victory over Pittsburgh. Darvish (1-0), acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December, struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight. The four-time All-Star worked efficiently, throwing 63 of 95 pitches for strikes and permitting just one runner past second base.

NATIONALS 5, CARDINALS 2 Kyle Schwarber doubled in a run in his delayed Nationals debut, Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit home run and Washington beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington's first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team's season-opening series and left the club short-handed. The Nats ended a five-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost three in a row.

BREWERS 6, CUBS 3 Pinch-hitter Luis Urias drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs. Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 over 6 innings of 2-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 3 (10) Garrett Cooper had three RBI and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins over the Atlanta Braves. The 10th began with placement runner Jon Berti, who gave the Marlins their first lead when Cooper's single landed in center field to make it 4-3. Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) followed with an RBI double, and the Braves couldn't muster a rally in the bottom of the inning. Yimi Garcia (1-1) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. Webb (0-1) took the loss.

