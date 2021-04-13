• Luke Bryan, the country music star and "American Idol" judge, was replaced by Paula Abdul, an original judge on the show, for the current season's first live episode Monday after Bryan went into quarantine after testing positive for covid-19.

• Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo., accused in a convenience store shooting that left a truck driver dead and three people injured, has pleaded innocent to first-degree murder and other charges, authorities said.

• P.J. Hardy, a spokesman for police in Lebanon, Tenn., said Shaun Varsos, 36, sought by police in what was described as the fatal shooting of two women in a domestic incident that escalated, was found dead in his vehicle in the Nashville area.

• Armando "A.J." Perez, 65, the former police chief of Bridgeport, Conn., who was convicted of fraud and making false statements to the FBI about rigging the hiring process that led to his appointment in 2018 as the city's first Hispanic chief, was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

• Stephen Cilurso, 68, of Aldan, Pa., accused of leaving vulgar voicemails at a district office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., as she worked as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, has been charged with harassment, prosecutors said.

• Byron Booker, 28, of Ludowici, Ga., and Jordan Brown, 21, of St. Marys, both former soldiers, have been indicted on charges including murder after another soldier was found stabbed to death in his room at the Fort Stewart military base in June, authorities said.

• Sgt. Ray Blanks, a police detective in Selma, Ala., said investigators are trying to determine the motive after a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with murder in a shootout that killed a 17-year-old passenger in a vehicle.

• Ahmad Thirdkill, 19, of St. Louis, found hiding under a basement bed with blood on his clothes and hands as police investigated the fatal stabbing of his sister, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said.

• Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of "Hamilton," joined New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the grand opening of a Times Square covid-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city's entertainment industry, as Broadway theaters have been shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic struck a year ago.