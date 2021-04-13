LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. UAPB Game 1

Arkansas 4, UAPB 0 — End 3rd Inning

The Razorbacks are free swinging against soft-toss UAPB right hander Joel Barker. Charlie Welch and Ethan Bates flied out, and Jalen Battles struck out looking to end the third inning.

This game is moving along surprisingly fast — 45 minutes to play the first three innings.

Arkansas 4, UAPB 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Caleb Bolden worked around a two-out single by Braelin Hence, who is 2 for 2 today. Humberto Maldonado flied out to right field to end the inning.

Bolden has allowed four hits and struck out four.

Arkansas 4, UAPB 0 — End 2nd Inning

Christian Franklin added a two-run single to score Jacob Nesbit and Zac White with two outs in the second inning. Nesbit reached on an infield single and White reached on a single.

The Razorbacks have six hits already. Franklin has two hits, including a first-inning double.

Arkansas 2, UAPB 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Dante Leach singled to center field with one out in the second inning, but Jalen Battles and Robert Moore turned a 6-4-3 double play to get the Razorbacks off the field.

Caleb Bolden has given up three hits already. UAPB does not hit well, statistically.

Arkansas 2, UAPB 0 — End 1st Inning

Robert Moore and Christian Franklin led off with a single and double, respectively, and both scored runs in the first inning.

Moore scored on an usual play. After advancing to third on Franklin's double, he tagged from third on Brady Slavens' popup to the shortstop, who was playing just beyond the dirt on the grass behind second base. The shortstop, Dante Leach, was backpedaling as he caught the ball, so his momentum was taking him backward. Moore scored easily.

Franklin scored on a two-out single by Ethan Bates.

Arkansas 0, UAPB 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Caleb Bolden gave up a pair of hits, but UAPB made a base-running out that allowed Arkansas to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

Braelin Hence led off with a single and went to third on a one-out single by Humberto Maldonado, but Maldonado was caught in a rundown between first and second base, and Hence was not able to advance.

Nick Kreutzer grounded out to end the inning.

Pregame

Statistically, this is the biggest mismatch of the year for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas dwarfs UAPB in most statistical categories, perhaps most of which are wins. The Razorbacks are 26-5 and ranked No. 1 in the nation; the Golden Lions are 2-19 and have lost 11 straight games.

Both teams will throw pitchers tonight who have struggled in recent weeks. Arkansas right hander Caleb Bolden has been inconsistent since a great four-inning relief appearance against Texas in the second game of the season, while UAPB right hander Joel Barker enters with an ERA over 14.

There is a chance for rain later in the night, so that will be something to watch. It is a little cooler in Fayetteville today than it has been, and temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the game.

Today is the 25-year anniversary of the first game at Baum-Walker Stadium. In preparation for the anniversary, we took a look back at the ballpark's origins and 25 memorable moments at the stadium.