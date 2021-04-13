McAdoo reopens his recruitment

Clarendon athlete Quincey McAdoo has re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Florida State.

McAdoo, 6-3, 185 pounds, also has offers from Oregon, Baylor, Mississippi State, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska and other programs.

He narrowed his list of schools to five in December. They were Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida State before pledging to the Seminoles on Jan. 10.

The Razorbacks continued to recruit him along with several of the Arkansas commitments.

He had 53 rushes for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 26 receptions for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns playing running back and receiver.

McAdoo had 76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble, 4 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown while playing defensive back.

McAdoo also returned 9 kickoffs for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 6 punt returns for 90 yards. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates McAdoo a 4-star prospect.