NLR 5-year plan to tap federal funds

North Little Rock officials approved a five-year plan that will allow it to access federal funding to complete several projects, such as drainage work and assistance for the elderly.

The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to adopt the 2021-25 Consolidated Plan and the 2021 Annual Action Plan.

The required plans allow the city to continue receiving money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The agency allocated $676,662 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $331,627 in HOME Investment Partnerships funds to the city this year.

The money will be used to assist the Boys and Girls Club in North Little Rock and CareLink, a nonprofit that assists the elderly, as well as three street drainage projects.

The city also plans to build two or three energy-efficient homes for low-income families, said Donna Bryant, the city's director of community development.