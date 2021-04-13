Officer accused of force at stop fired

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, a Virginia town announced late Sunday, hours after the governor called for an independent investigation into the case.

The town of Windsor said in a statement that it joined calls from election officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, in requesting an investigation by Virginia State Police into the December 2020 encounter in which two Windsor officers were accused of drawing their guns, pointing them at U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Nazario, who is Black and Hispanic, was also pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground by the officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them.

The two sides in the case dispute what happened, but Crocker wrote in a report that he believed Nazario was "eluding police" and he considered it a "high-risk traffic stop." Attorney Jonathan Arthur said in an interview that Nazario wasn't trying to elude the officer but was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

In the statement Sunday, Windsor officials said an internal investigation opened at the time into the use of force determined that department policy wasn't followed. Officials said disciplinary action was taken and Gutierrez has since been fired.

Officials added that department-wide requirements for additional training were also implemented.

Judge: Transport prisoner for abortion

OMAHA, Neb. -- A federal judge on Monday granted a Nebraska prisoner's request for an abortion and ordered state officials to transport her to a clinic so she can get the procedure today, but the inmate will have to pay for the procedure herself and cover the state's costs to transport and guard her.

Prison officials had previously rejected the woman's request for an abortion, prompting her to file a civil rights lawsuit on Friday with with support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bataillon ordered prison officials to transport the inmate to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Lincoln for "informed consent" counseling on Monday, as required by state law, and back to the clinic the next day to have the procedure done.

The ruling came after state attorneys and the ACLU struck an agreement where prison officials would drive the inmate to her appointments, but the inmate would pay $355 to pay the state for the cost of transporting and guarding her. The agreement also requires Planned Parenthood to confirm in writing that it won't bill the state for the procedure.

Biden picks Trump critics for agency

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated two critics of Trump administration immigration policies for key roles at the Department of Homeland Security.

Biden named Tucson, Ariz., Police Chief Chris Magnus to be commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. Immigration policy expert Ur Mendoza Jaddou has been nominated to be director of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The nominations come as the Biden administration faces a rising number of people attempting to enter the country along the Southwest border.

Magnus publicly challenged the Trump administration's efforts to punish cities that refused to cooperate with tougher immigration enforcement policies, arguing that it damaged relations between law enforcement and migrant communities.

Jaddou most recently was director of DHS Watch, which was broadly critical of the Trump administration's efforts to curtail both legal and illegal immigration.

Both positions require Senate confirmation and were run by acting leaders under former President Donald Trump, repeatedly drawing criticism from Congress.

Weinstein fights extradition to California

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Harvey Weinstein's lawyer on Monday challenged his extradition from New York to California, where the imprisoned movie mogul faces rape and sexual assault charges in a newly revealed indictment.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case delayed a decision on extradition for Weinstein, 69, who is being held at a maximum security facility near Buffalo, since last spring after Weinstein was convicted in New York City of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

Weinstein was charged last year in California with assaulting five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

"We're not trying to avoid what is going to happen in California. We believe there is not only a defense to these charges but a very good defense to these charges," defense attorney Norman Effman said.

The new indictment, returned by a grand jury on March 15, contains the same 11 counts involving the same five unnamed women as the previous criminal complaint, according to a person with direct knowledge who spoke on condition of anonymity because the indictment remains sealed.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined comment.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports