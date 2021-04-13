100 years ago

April 13, 1921

• Fire of unknown origin did considerable damage to the hull house of the Buckeye Oil mill, east of North Little Rock, late yesterday afternoon. It required the combined efforts of the firemen and the mill employees to subdue the flames which had filled the hull house before discovered. Officials of the company said that no estimate of the loss is possible as it was not known how much hulls and cotton seed meal were stored in the building.

50 years ago

April 13, 1971

• A lawsuit was filed Monday in federal District Court seeking to prohibit the Little Rock School District from charging fees for courses of instruction or activities, for books, supplies and other materials related to the curriculum. Arkansas Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), an organization of low-income persons, and Mrs. Rosie Washington and Mrs. Helen Ballard, both residents of Little Rock's East End, brought the suit as a class action on behalf of all low-income children in the Little Rock School District.

25 years ago

April 13, 1996

• Pulaski County has made a $385,000 offer on a North Little Rock property that officials want to convert into a permanent northside booking center for the regional jail. The property, about two blocks from the North Little Rock Police Department and roughly a block from Interstate 40, is owned by the State Farm Insurance Co. It includes a building that is roughly 12,000 square feet, county Administrative Services Director Sonny Simpson said. State Farm has verbally accepted the offer, Simpson said Friday afternoon.

10 years ago

April 13, 2011

• A 240-bed addition to the Pulaski County jail is a step closer to reality after marathon committee meetings Tuesday where justices of the peace agreed to send the measure to the full Quorum Court for a vote. The two committees -- the Administration Committee and County Services Committee -- met separately and jointly for a total of four hours and each voted to send to the full Quorum Court an ordinance that would appropriate the final $2 million needed to fund the project that's expected to be completed by 2013. Jail issues were not the only agenda item, but took up most of the time with the groups forming a joint committee to discuss the jail addition.