Police ID shooting victim at Little Rock carnival as Forrest City man

Little Rock Police have identified the man fatally shot at a carnival in Little Rock on Saturday evening.

Deante Smith, 22, of Forrest City was found shot after officers responded to the carnival at the Outlets of Little Rock at 1 Bass Pro Drive at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a Monday police news release and past Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporting.

First responders transported Smith to a local hospital, where medical staff announced he was brain dead. He later died from his injuries, according to the news release.

As of Monday evening, police were still looking for suspect Keaton McGee, 16, spokesman Mark Edwards said. Officers had detained McGee and took him in for questioning, police said, but he managed to escape on foot.

Currently out on bail for an earlier shooting, McGee is a person of interest in Smith's shooting.

After police had detained McGee on Saturday, he requested medical attention and was about to be transported to a hospital, when he fled, police said.

McGee was previously arrested -- along with four others -- in the Feb. 28 shooting of a 17-year-old girl at 14000 Otter Creek, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

McGee was released on bail in that incident, Edwards said.