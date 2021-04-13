PREP BASEBALL: Fayetteville uses early run to nip Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A difference in a running play to third base proved to be the difference Monday afternoon.

Fayetteville's decision to have a courtesy runner Eli Power go to third on a ground ball led to the only run being scored as the Bulldogs claimed a 1-0 victory over Bentonville during 6A-West Conference action at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Power entered the game for Pierson Gunnell, who belted a one-out double in the first inning before Cooper Tate hit a ground ball to third. Power took off to third when Ethan Arnold threw to first to get Tate out, then he went home on the errant throw back to third.

"The way the ball took (Arnold), he wasn't able to look our runner back," Fayetteville coach Scott Gallagher said. "He was able to stay off second base and keep his momentum toward third and break there. The ball then thrown away, and we score. That's the difference in the game.

"I thought both sides pitched it well, and with the wind blowing in it was hard to manufacture any runs. First inning, we get a run and make it count."

Bentonville also had its chance in the first when Payton Allen singled and Ty Riley hit a grounder to short. Allen rounded second and took off for third while Josh Pannel's throw went to first, but he over slid at third and was tagged out before he could safely get back.

Tanner Wade then took care of the rest as he allowed just one more hit in a 94-pitch performance. The left-hander struck out five and walked four, and he helped his cause when he picked off a Bentonville baserunner who broke too soon for second base.

"I was backed up by some incredible defense," Wade said. "I think there were two diving plays, a couple of really great picks at first base. I couldn't have asked for anything better from them.

"Luckily, the changeup was working today, and the fastball played off of it. When the curveball needed to be there, it was. One run was enough, which was good. We're happy to walk out of here with the victory."

Bentonville starter Luke Stamps went three innings and allowed just three hits, as did Arnold in 3.1 innings of relief before Riley picked up the last two outs.

The two teams will conclude their two-game series this afternoon at Fayetteville.