PREP SOFTBALL

FORT SMITH -- Being friends off the field, Fort Smith Northside pitcher Cailin Massey knows how good of a hitter Fort Smith Southside catcher Madi Conklin is at the plate.

Conklin, who signed with the University of Arkansas, took just the second pitch of the game over the fence for a home run. Southside was able to score two runs in that first inning at Grizzly Field.

But it was all Massey after that.

She settled down, got offensive support and didn't allow any additional runs. Her performance helped guide Northside to a 5-2 victory Monday against crosstown rival Southside in a nonconference clash.

"It is a rival game and everybody is hyped up," said Massey, who signed with Prairie View A&M. "Madi is one of my best friends. I know she is a hitter. She got a hold of a change-up. But after that, I capitalized on the spots getting called for strikes. We were able to get a lot of ground balls. I'm proud of my teammates in this win."

Southside held that 2-0 early lead until the bottom of the third inning when Northside scored three runs. Northside No. 9 hitter Anna Hale started the rally with a leadoff single. She later scored on a wild pitch. Massey and Tori Sumbler each reached base and came home on sacrifice flies from Danessa Teague and Chloe Ray.

Northside added to its advantage in the sixth inning. Bailee Brinkley started the frame with a single and one at-bat later was brought in with a double from Keilee Robberson. Hale later picked up a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run inning and a 5-2 edge.

Massey took advantage of the run support, picking up the win. She pitched all seven innings, allowing eight hits, three walks, two runs and getting five strike outs.

Southside was able to threaten additional runs after the opening inning. But the Lady Mavericks could never get another runner to cross the plate. They left nine runners on base in the game, including two runners in three separate innings.

"We came out with a lot of excitement and had hot bats," Southside coach Mark Reichert said. "We probably got a little too high early in the game. We have to play the entire seven innings. We can't play just one. You have to tip your hat to Northside's pitcher. She made big pitches when it was needed. They got the timely hits, and we didn't."

Massey finished 2 for 3 at the dish with a run scored for Northside to guide the way. Southside's offense was helped with the home run and a stolen base from Conklin. Abby Estep also scored a run and Meliah Hunter had an RBI hit for the Lady Mavericks.

The win for Northside makes it four consecutive against Southside in the Battle of Rogers Ave. The Lady Bears have also now won six of their last seven games against the Lady Mavericks. The last win in the series for Southside was in 2018.

Northside coach David Little said he was proud of his team bouncing back after falling behind early in a rivalry game with a lot of emotions on both sides.

"We give Southside a lot of credit because they came out and put two on the board quick," Little said. "But our girls didn't flinch. We didn't get down and we battled against a great pitcher. We had some timely at-bats when we needed them. I'm proud of them on offense and defense."

The game had a little extra meaning for Massey, who played at Southside during her freshman year. But what she is most happy about is the offensive production around her. The team has taken it to another level in recent games.

"We have been doing a really good job of putting the ball in play when we need to," Massey said. "That has been the biggest thing for us. Getting the runners in position is one thing. But what we do after that is another. We have been taking advantage. You feel a lot easier pitching with a lead."