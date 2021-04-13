'The Price is Right Live!' coming to Robinson Performance Hall; tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “The Price Is Right Live,” 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock.

Tickets are available for $33-$53 at Ticketmaster.com.

The live version of the TV game show offers prizes ranging from appliances to vacations to a new car to contestants who answer the call to "Come On Down" and play various games.

It’s not necessary to buy a ticket to sign up to be a contestant nor will being a ticket-holder increase your chances of being selected — the registration area will be at or near the box office three hours prior to show time.

Call (501) 244-8800 for rules, regulations, eligibility requirements and more information on ticketing.