Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

'The Price is Right Live!' coming to Robinson Performance Hall; tickets on sale Friday

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 3:24 p.m.
Todd Newton hosted "The Price is Right Live!" in 2013. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “The Price Is Right Live,” 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock.

Tickets are available for $33-$53 at Ticketmaster.com.

The live version of the TV game show offers prizes ranging from appliances to vacations to a new car to contestants who answer the call to "Come On Down" and play various games.

It’s not necessary to buy a ticket to sign up to be a contestant nor will being a ticket-holder increase your chances of being selected — the registration area will be at or near the box office three hours prior to show time.

Call (501) 244-8800 for rules, regulations, eligibility requirements and more information on ticketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT