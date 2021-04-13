BASKETBALL

Stinson transferring from ASU

Jada Stinson, the leading scorer for the Arkansas State University women this past season, has entered the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced via Twitter on Monday. She is the seventh player to leave the program this offseason.

Stinson redshirted in 2019-20 after transferring from Memphis before leading the Red Wolves with 12.6 points and 3.2 assists per game in her lone season with ASU. The 5-8 guard from Elizabethtown, Ky., finished second in minutes played per game (33.3) and reached a career-high 24 points against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Dec. 2) and again against Texas-Arlington (Jan. 30).

ASU is set to add at least six players in its 2021 recruiting class, which features junior-college transfers Leilani Augmon and Mailyn Wilkerson, and four high school seniors, including Little Rock Central's Lauryn Pendleton.

-- Eli Lederman

SOCCER

Two UCA players honored

Two University of Central Arkansas players were named to the All-Southland Conference women's team Monday.

Sophomore forward Emma Hawkins was a first-team selection, while sophomore midfielder Abby Gibson was selected to the third team.

Hawkins led the Bears with seven goals this season, good for second in the Southland.

Gibson had three goals this season.