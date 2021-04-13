Super Quiz: What Is The Fourth?

Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Thing, ------------

ANSWERS:

Spades (card suits)

Water (classical elements)

West (cardinal directions)

Nouns (basic parts of speech)

John (Gospels, first four books of the New Testament)

Wales (parts of the United Kingdom)

Death (representations of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse)

The Human Torch (The Fantastic Four)