UAPB Honors Diverse Cultures

The Office of International Programs and Studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is sponsoring its first Multicultural Awareness Week through Friday.

The virtual program will host daily activities and students, faculty, staff and administration are encouraged to dress in multicultural/global attire all week, according to a news release.

"We should take time to recognize the diversity on our campus which is very much reflective of the diversity of our nation and world," said Ian Kirimi Daniel, acting president of the UAPB International Students Association. "By celebrating our unique cultures, backgrounds and traditions, we can gain a greater appreciation for the diversity that is a part of who we are here at UAPB and beyond."

Key activities include:

• Showcasing multicultural fashions:Everyone is invited to dress in diverse multicultural, ethnic, international attire. Members of the UAPB community are asked to showcase fashions reflective of their heritage, cultural and historical backgrounds, travel experiences, etc., via Instagram with the hashtag #CultureAppreciation2021. On Friday, two students will be selected by 3 p.m. to be featured in the Friday Feature Newsletter.

• Multicultural learning: All faculty are asked to incorporate topics and activities in their classrooms to highlight themes related to multiculturalism locally and around the world. Faculty who are interested in attending a virtual conference on U.S., China and Russia relations may contact Pamela D. Moore via moorep@uapb.edu for the event registration link.

• Multicultural cuisine in Davis Dining Hall:Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to explore various cuisines. Dining Services will offer a new menu throughout the week celebrating the various foods of different cultures including Tex-Mex dishes on Tuesday, Southern dishes on Wednesday and Caribbean dishes on Thursday.

"This year's inaugural Multicultural Awareness Week aims to raise understanding of the diverse cultures that reflect who we are in the United States and the world," Moore said. "Multicultural topics are very much part of our current public dialogue. Having open discussions are important to foster greater understanding among the peoples and nations of our world. I personally have learned so much through my travels across the U.S. and in other countries."

"During UAPB's first Multicultural Awareness Week, I look forward to wearing attire that I have acquired or was given by various students, friends and colleagues across the world," Moore said.

The Office of International Programs and Studies provides support services for UAPB faculty and students including assisting in compliance with immigration regulations; facilitating study, travel, and internships abroad; promoting university linkage relationships; and providing activities that enhance global awareness and an appreciation for diversity.

For details on international programs or study abroad initiatives visit www.uapb.edu/academics/school_of_agriculture_fisheries_and_human_sciences/international_programs.aspx.