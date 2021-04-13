Volcanic explosion rocks St. Vincent

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent -- La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLutdZfrvcs]

Experts called it a "huge explosion" that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano's south and southwest flanks.

"It's destroying everything in its path," Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies' Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press. "Anybody who would have not heeded the evacuation, they need to get out immediately."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or death, but government officials were scrambling to respond to the latest eruption, which was even bigger than the first eruption that occurred Friday morning. Roughly 16,000 people who live in communities close to the volcano had been evacuated under government orders on Thursday, but an unknown number of people have remained behind and refused to move.

Richard Robertson, with the seismic research center, told local station NBC Radio that the volcano's old and new dome have been destroyed and that a new crater has been created. He said that the pyroclastic flows would have razed everything in their way.

"Anything that was there, man, animal, anything ... they are gone," he said. "And it's a terrible thing to say it."

Cyclone wreaks havoc in Australia

PERTH, Australia -- A destructive cyclone has damaged several towns on Australia's western coast, shattering windows, snapping trees and knocking out power. There have been no reports of serious injuries.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja crossed the Western Australia state coast south of the tourist town of Kalbarri with winds gusting up to 106 mph shortly after dark Sunday, officials said Monday.

About 70% of buildings in Kalbarri, a town of 1,400 people 360 miles north of the state capital Perth, had been damaged, Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

About 30% of that damage was "significant," Klemm said.

Other coastal towns sustained less damage. Government utility Western Power reported 31,500 customers had lost power.

Such powerful cyclones are rare in subtropical Australia.

Wind gusts recorded in Kalbarri and nearby areas were likely to have been the "strongest in more than 50 years," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

Norway charges man in foiled attacks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A man has been charged in Norway in a plot to carry out three extremist attacks in Denmark and in London, and in spreading Islamic State propaganda on the internet.

Authorities believe the 24-year-old man, who wasn't identified, was part of a group that sought to strike a church in England, possibly St. Paul's Cathedral in London, but British police thwarted the plot, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported Monday.

The man was also allegedly involved in plans for one or more attacks in Denmark in March and April 2019 with help from at least one Danish citizen, prosecutor Geir Evanger told NRK. Those attacks are believed to have been prevented as well.

The man has maintained his innocence. If found guilty he faces up to 21 years in jail, NRK said. The trial starts in Oslo on May 18.

Evanger was quoted as saying by NRK that as to his involvement in the Islamic State, the man spread "extremist material, violent material and material with religious content" online. He was an administrator for several groups on social media, including some he had created, the prosecutor said, adding they consider him to be "a relatively central participant in many of these groups."

Smuggler boat capsizes; 34 migrants die

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Thirty-four migrants have died after their boat capsized off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migrants said Monday.

The organization's regional director, Mohammed Abdiker, said on Twitter the migrants were being transported by smugglers. He didn't elaborate.

It is not immediately clear what countries the migrants who drowned were from, but many people seek to make that voyage from Ethiopia and Somalia. Fleeing poverty and other difficulties, they often seek to reach first Yemen, and then Persian Gulf nations. But the covid-19 pandemic and other challenges often force some to turn back.

Olivia Headon, the International Organization for Migrants' spokeswoman in Yemen, said these migrants were returning from Yemen because of the dire situation in the Arab world's poorest, war-wrecked country.

"They were so desperate to leave Yemen they put their lives back into hands of unscrupulous smugglers," she said.

In March, at least 20 migrants died after smugglers threw 80 people overboard during a voyage from Djibouti to Yemen.

--Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports