WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:02 a.m.
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distributions during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP/Andrew Demillo, file)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 332,222 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 5,665.

The total reported number of vaccine doses administered remained at 1,403,876, according to the site.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tq8e1UJGMTY]

