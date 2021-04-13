Woman found dead in Hot Springs National Park; death investigated as homicide

Special agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are seeking information related to the homicide of a 32-year-old woman, according to a news release.

Remains of Paige Autumn White were found off Blacksnake Road in Hot Springs National Park on March 27, according to the National Park Service.

White had a missing right eye and an anchor tattoo on her right foot, according to the release.

National Park Service investigators are working with the FBI, Hot Springs Police Department, state police, and Garland County deputies to find out more about the days leading up to her death, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.