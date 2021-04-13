FOOTBALL

WR Edelman announces retirement

BOSTON -- For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams.

He said he'll leave the league after giving everything he had to the sport.

Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn't going to come easy either," Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. "I've always said I'm going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off."

Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.

It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots' historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

"By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career -- wins, championships, production -- Julian has it all," Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. "Few players can match Julian's achievements, period, but considering his professional trajectory and longevity, the group is even more select. It is historic. This is a tribute to his legendary competitiveness, mental and physical toughness and will to excel."

Team owner Robert Kraft called Edelman "one of the great success stories in our franchise's history."

A seventh-round pick in the 2009 draft out of Kent State, Edelman retires ranked second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth in receiving yards 6,822 and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

Edelman will be most remembered for what he did during the postseason, amassing 118 catches for 1,422 yards and 7 touchdowns.

