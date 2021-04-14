IDEA ALLEY: 2 chicken entrees and spinach salad

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

As promised, we have more recipes from the Page Turners.

Norma Stordahl shares this simple salad featuring spinach and pears.

Spinach Pear Salad

2 pears

1 package baby spinach leaves

5 ounces crumbled feta cheese

4 ounces cooked bacon pieces (Stordahl notes not to use bacon bits)

½ cup chopped walnuts

Vidalia Onion Salad Dressing, to taste

Peel and core the pears and then slice or chop them.

On a platter, layer the spinach, pears, cheese, bacon and nuts; drizzle with dressing.

■ ■ ■

This chicken and vegetable casserole is from Cappy Schuh.

Potato, Chicken and Green Bean Bake

3 chicken breasts, cut into cubes

4 to 6 potatoes, cut into cubes

2 cans green beans, drained

1 packet Zesty Italian dressing mix

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Arrange the cubed chicken breast in the bottom of the baking dish. Top chicken with the cubed potatoes, and then the green beans. Sprinkle the Italian dressing mix over the top and then drizzle with the melted butter.

Bake, covered, for 1 hour.

■ ■ ■

"This was a favorite of my mother's," Johanna Lewis writes. "I made it a lot for dinner parties with sides of wild rice and a vegetable."

Chicken Supreme

1 package dried beef

4 chicken breasts

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup sour cream

4 slices bacon, partially cooked

Sliced almonds

¼ cup sherry

Heat oven to 275 degrees.

Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with vegetable oil spray. Add dried beef to dish, covering the bottom. Place the chicken breasts on top of the beef.

Stir together the soup and sour cream.

Lay a strip of bacon over each chicken breast. Cover chicken with the soup-sour cream mixture. Sprinkle with sliced almonds and drizzle with sherry.

Bake for 3 hours.

■ ■ ■

Next week: A sweet finish of our Page Turners' series of recipes.

