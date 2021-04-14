2 drug-ring suspects facing new charges

Two men arrested in 2018 accused of being part of a cocaine and marijuana trafficking organization were arraigned Tuesday in Little Rock before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney on new charges contained in a superseding indictment that was handed up earlier this month by a federal grand jury.

James "Richie Rich" Richards of Wrightsville and Isaac "Duck" May of Sweet Home, were originally charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the 2018 indictment. The second superseding indictment charged Richards, 52, with one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and cocaine distribution, and five counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug crime. May, 42, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and three counts of use of a phone in furtherance of a drug crime.

Each of the men faces a possible penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine on the conspiracy counts and a maximum of four years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug crime. In addition, Richards could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine on the cocaine distribution count.

Both men are scheduled for jury trial beginning Monday at 9 a.m. before U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr.

Richards and May were among seven defendants arrested Aug. 9, 2018, as federal, state and local law enforcement officers conducted an early-morning operation that dismantled the drug-trafficking organization that prosecutors said had operated for several years in Central Arkansas. A total of 11 people were indicted on drug conspiracy and distribution charges. Federal officials said the organization was responsible for distributing cocaine and other controlled substances.

All of the men's co-defendants have pleaded guilty to various drug charges. Three have been sentenced, two are scheduled for sentencing today, and the remaining four are awaiting sentencing.

According to a news release, the investigation involved the use of four court-authorized wiretaps that intercepted hundreds of drug-trafficking calls. Authorities also conducted controlled buys of more than a kilogram, or more than 2 pounds, of cocaine.

During the execution of search warrants in June 2018, authorities reported seizing about 15 pounds of cocaine, 7 kilograms of marijuana and 13 firearms, including two SKS semi-automatic rifles and a Kel-Tec semi-automatic pistol, as well as $9,540 in cash, according to the release. Another 13 ounces of cocaine was seized during the August 9, 2018 arrests as well, officials said.

The arrests were the result of an FBI GET Rock task force investigation. GET Rock included nine Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies and was formed at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson in response to the escalation in gang and gun violence in Little Rock.

The indictment handed up Aug. 7, 2018, alleged that between April 2017 and June 2018, the 11 defendants were responsible for distributing cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Wrightsville, Woodson and Hensley.

On Sept. 12, 2019, John Steven Garner, 53, of Hensley, the reputed head of the organization, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced in July to 15 years in prison. On July 21, 2020, Larry Clark, 39, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced in February to 18 years, nine months in prison. On July 23, 2020, Antwan Hardaway, 37, of Newport, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced in February to one year and one day in prison.

Of the remaining defendants, last August, Christopher "Popeye" Seals of Little Rock pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and Bridgette Williams of North Little Rock pleaded guilty to one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug crime Both are scheduled to be sentenced today before Moody; Seals at 11 a.m. and Williams at 11:30 a.m.

Also last August, Jalisa Johnson of North Little Rock and LaQuentin Nichols of Little Rock pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, and Jasper Vick and Cedric "Ced" Bradley, both of Little Rock, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. All four are still awaiting sentencing.

Information for this article was contributed by Linda Satter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.