3 people arrested in teenager's death

Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Little Rock, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting report about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 4524 Asher Ave., according to an incident report from Little Rock police. Police said officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound and transported the person to a hospital.

Officers contacted a second gunshot victim at another hospital, the report states.

A third victim was found shot in a vehicle on 25th and Cedar streets. He later died of his injuries, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said the third victim was the 16-year-old boy.

Police said they had previously arrested Lakaila Scarver, 18, and Yacariel Davis, 19, in the slaying. According to a Monday arrest report, True'Vonte Robinson, 16, was arrested on capital murder charges after being identified as the driver of the vehicle.

All three face charges of capital murder, two felony counts of terroristic acts and felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to authorities.