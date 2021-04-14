Arkansas covid cases rise by 220

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 220 - the first daily increase in four days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After falling the previous two days, however, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by three, to 151.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 5,680.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators rose for the second straight day, going from 19 as of Tuesday to 20.

“Vaccination efforts continue across the state, with an increase of nearly 26,000 yesterday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"New cases, hospitalizations, and ventilator use remain steady compared to last week. We can't become complacent because of these improved numbers, and it's important we continue to get vaccinated.”

The number of coronavirus patients who were in intensive care as of 2 p.m. rose by eight, to 57.

Wednesday's increase in cases was smaller by four than the one a day earlier and by 24 than the one the previous Wednesday, April 7.

The average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period fell by about three, to 166.

That remained above the low this year, set during the week ending April 2, when an average of 151 cases a day were added.

