Blood Institute notes need for more donors

Hospital blood usage has surged nearly 10% over previous levels as the community moves into covid recovery mode. Blood donors are needed immediately, according to a news release from the Arkansas Blood Institute.

March saw the highest distribution of certain blood products in the agency's history. The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when patients are returning to the medical system for planned and routine care. Trauma-related blood needs have also increased as Arkansans return to spring activities and travel.

The surge in demand has lowered the supply level from three days' worth to one day. Recent vaccination efforts have challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe they can't donate after receiving a covid-19 vaccination.

While covid-19 vaccinations aren't required for people who donate, those who have been inoculated can donate immediately if they're feeling well.

Blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. About 1,200 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.

The Arkansas Blood Institute is the nonprofit blood supplier that supports the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Donors can make appointments at arkbi.org or walk into any mobile blood drive or donation center to give.