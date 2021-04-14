Broadband mapping project startingRiver system poster art contest open

Broadband mapping project starting

The Delta Regional Authority is starting the Delta Broadband Mapping Project, an initiative aimed at strengthening broadband infrastructure that supports telehealth, distance learning, and remote work in the eight-state region.

The initiative encourages residents to participate in the free, anonymous Delta Speed Test, conducted through an innovative crowd-sharing platform that collects and analyzes data in real time, according to a news release.

The gathered information will inform and support strategic investments in critical infrastructure that will expand the availability of high-quality internet access across the region.

Arkansas residents are encouraged to participate by visiting dra.gov/speedtest. Individuals without internet access in their home can visit a library or other places such as stores and restaurants that offer free internet access to submit the address of a home with no available service.

River system poster art contest open

The Arkansas Waterways Commission is looking for creating students to design posters to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

One winner will be selected in each grade from K-12, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Submissions must include #MKARNS50, a barge with towboat, the Arkansas River and anything else the artist imagines.

Submitted work will be posted on the commission's Facebook page. Winners will be selected on the number of likes received. The deadline to submit art is April 30. Submissions should be sent electronically to arkansaswa terways@gmail.com.