Cardinals snap slide by hammering Nationals

ST. LOUIS -- Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter all homered off Stephen Strasburg, and the St. Louis Cardinals hammered the Washington Nationals 14-3 on Tuesday night.

Jack Flaherty (2-0) allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts in 5 innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.

Strasburg (0-1) was racked for 8 runs -- 7 earned -- on 8 hits and 5 walks, 2 of them intentional. The 2019 World Series MVP was pulled after allowing all three batters he faced in the fifth to reach base, leading to a nine-run inning by the Cardinals.

Goldschmidt hit his first home run of the season, connecting in the first for his 250th career home run. The longtime Arizona star became the ninth player to hit his 250th career home run as a member of the Cardinals.

Arenado hit his third career home run off Strasburg, a two-run drive in the third.

Carpenter also had a two-run drive during the inning, a shot off the right-field foul pole. It was his first hit out of the infield this season after starting 1 for 15 with a bunt single.

The Cardinals sent 14 batters to the plate and added nine runs in the fifth off Strasburg and Luis Avilan without an extra-base hit.

Washington infielder Hernan Perez pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth inning, striking out two.

METS 4, PHILLIES 3 Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to give New York the win over Philadelphia in the first game of their doubleheader. Dominic Smith socked an early two-run home run for the Mets, who took the opener of a four-game series between NL East rivals in extra innings.

MARLINS 14, BRAVES 8 Adam Duvall drove in seven runs against his former Atlanta teammates with four hits, including two home runs, and Miami beat Max Fried and Atlanta. Duvall tied a Marlins record by becoming the sixth player to drive in seven. Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) also homered for Miami.

PIRATES 8, PADRES 4 Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBI, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of a victory over San Diego. The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes, and included 17 walks, 7 hit batters and 27 runners left on base.

CUBS 3, BREWERS 2 Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by the Brewers, hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee. Contreras, who has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season, got his revenge when he hit a towering drive to left-center off Brent Suter (0-1).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, TWINS 2 Rafael Devers homered for the fourth consecutive game, and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins in a series opener moved back after the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb. Hunter Renfroe hit a solo home run and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season.

MARINERS 4, ORIOLES 3 Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and Seattle won its third extra-inning game in as many tries this season, beating Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader. Rafael Montero (1-0) earned the victory despite surrendering the lead in the seventh inning. Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth for his first career save.

INDIANS 2, WHITE SOX 0 (10) AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitched three-hit ball over nine innings for Cleveland while Lucas Giolito nearly matched him before the Indians broke through in the 10th to beat the Chicago White Sox. Bieber struck out 11 and has fanned 35 in his first three starts of the season for the second consecutive year.

ROYALS 3, ANGELS 2 Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI.

RANGERS 8, RAYS 3 Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson drove in three runs apiece, Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings, and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to end a season-high four-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 7, YANKEES 3 Hyun Jin Ryu cruised into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien and Rowdy Tellez homered, and Toronto beat New York. Ryu (1-1) allowed only an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings, striking out 7 and limiting the Yankees to 4 hits and a walk.

TIGERS 8, ASTROS 2 Wilson Ramos hit two home runs, and Renato Nunez and rookie Akil Baddoo each homered for the second consecutive game as the Detroit Tigers slugged their way over the Houston Astros.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and Oakland rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Arizona. Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) got the final out in the seventh inning, and Lou Trivino worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save.