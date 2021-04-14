Marriage Licenses

Cedric Moore, 32, and Dasia Bradley, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Trevor Snyder, 22, and Candelaria Perez Macario, 26, both of Stuttgart.

Jonathan Warrum, 27, and Sadie Spann, 24, both of The Colony, Texas.

Chelci Fitzgerald, 26, and Jacob Danos, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Sarai Ferguson, 25, and Anass Sabir, 38, both of Conway.

Damario McKinney, 37, of Little Rock, and Christy Clemmons, 30, of North Little Rock.

Brandon Piggee, 38, and Whitley Smith, 32, both of Little Rock.

Darnell Winston, 34, and Kristen Collins, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Larry Ussery, 34, and Christine Belcher, 36, both of Cabot.

Avery Godbee, 23, of Cabot, and Christopher Shelton, 28, of Jacksonville.

James Morgan, 50, and Elizabeth Wooley, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Christian Hildebrand, 46, and Heather Sanderfer, 40, both of Little Rock.

Hugo Rivera Portillo, 22, and Yaquelin Constanza Garcia, 24, both of Little Rock.

Manley Dillon, 47, and Ann Dozier, 53, both of Little Rock.

Michael Cossey, 34, and Glorianne Outlaw, 30, both of Sherwood.

Rell Lunnie, 56, and Shearee Jones, 40, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1073 Lorenzo Reynolds v. Krystle Reynolds.

21-1074 Shannon Davis v. Rickey Davis.

21-1075 Angelia Reed-Williams v. Ronnie Reed.

21-1077 Carmen Dawson v. David Dawson.

21-1080 Debra Shumaker v. Wayne Shumaker.

21-1081 Cheri Hines v. Robert Hines.

21-1082 Kimberly Gorman v. Charles Gorman.

21-1083 Elizabeth Mason v. Heath Mason.

GRANTED

18-527 Danielle Stubblefield v. Billy Stubblefield, Jr.

20-2150 Ashley Smith v. Forrest Smith.

20-3702 Ronald Bethea v. Sandra Bethea.

21-533 Amanda Ford v. Samuel Ford.