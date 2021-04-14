Pulaski County sheriff's office employee faces charges of theft, impersonation

An employee of the Pulaski County sheriff’s office has been fired and arrested following allegations of theft and impersonation, deputies said.

A complainant told deputies that she called the Pulaski County jail in reference to bond information for her cousin, and an unidentified woman told her bond would be $5,000 via Cash App, according to an incident report from Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The unidentified woman, who deputies say was Shanice Benson, told the complainant she was a bail bondsman and the woman needed to pay via Cash App, the report states. After receiving the money the woman texted the complainant she would meet her at the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

The woman never met her at the sheriff’s office and didn’t respond to text messages, the complainant told deputies, according to the report.

The woman told her she would send bond information, which after several attempts to receive the paperwork from the complainant, were unsuccessful, deputies said.

The complainant learned her cousin was released on her own recognizance, and she attempted to call the phone number for the woman, and learned it had been disconnected, deputies said.

Benson faces charges of theft of property and criminal impersonation of a bail bondsman, deputies said.