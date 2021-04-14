FBI seeks information about Bentonville man last seen in Mexico

The FBI's Little Rock Field Office is seeking information about a Bentonville man who may have been kidnapped last month in Mexico.

Luis Davila, 31, was in Mexico visiting his girlfriend near Monterrey and hasn't been seen since March 29, according to a news release from the FBI.

Davila, a U.S. citizen, was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans, according to the release. He was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the Arkansas license plate 936-VET.

It's believed Davila may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. Davila may be the victim of a kidnapping, according to the release.

The public is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or to submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Those who provide information may remain anonymous.