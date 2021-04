Food Truck Fridays will return to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock this Friday, according to a Wednesday press release.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the VIP parking lot, located on the river side of the building.

The featured food trucks will include Margo’s Catfish Diner, The Boil, Shobo’s Kitchen and Smoke Beast BBQ.

Face coverings will be required.