Founders Day set for October return

Founders Day 2021 is a “go,” and White Hall Chamber of Commerce officials suggest residents mark Oct. 16 on their calendars.

At this point, there are no details but Joe Spadoni, Chamber president, said he expects more information to be released by early May.

“The response from the public has been positive…I look forward to it,” Spadoni said.

The Chamber had hosted the annual nonprofit festival for 37 years, until 2020, when it was canceled by the corona-virus pandemic.

But with the introduction of the vaccine and the state’s reduction in infection rates and deaths, the decision was reached to again hold the citywide celebration, Spadoni said.

Mayor Noel Foster is on board, saying, “I would love it.” Because of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s and the state health department’s recommendations, Founders Day activities were canceled last year; however, after some discussion by the Chamber, Trade Days, a citywide rummage sale, was held in October.

The chamber-sponsored golf tournament was held at Harbor Oaks Golf Club in Pine Bluff a few weeks earlier because the Chamber felt participants could socially distance while playing, Spadoni said.

At past festivals, there were more than 5,000 in attendance.

It’s much more than old cars, cheerleaders, live music and a parade, organizers have said. It’s considered a multifaceted cultural event by the Chamber.

“It’s not a money-making event,” Spadoni said, adding that instead, the festival gets people involved in the community and creates a sense of pride, and for others, a sense of homecoming.