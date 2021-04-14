France decides to halt Brazil flights

PARIS -- France suspended all flights from Brazil on Tuesday as fears mounted over the particularly contagious coronavirus variant that has been sweeping the South American country.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the suspension to Parliament.

"We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice," Castex said, drawing scattered applause from lawmakers.

Although France has had comparatively few known cases of the P.1 variant striking Brazil, the ravages it is causing in Latin America's largest nation are increasingly raising alarm bells in France.

Castex noted that travelers from Brazil already needed to test negative for the virus before their departure and upon arrival in France, and quarantine for 10 days. But the government was facing mounting calls from health experts for a flight suspension to further limit potential spread.

Boris Vallaud, a lawmaker for the opposition Socialists, called the flight suspension "necessary and a very good decision."

The prime minister's office said the suspension would start today, and concerns flights from Brazil to France. National carrier Air France canceled all its flights both to and from Brazil scheduled for today and said its flight schedule beyond that would depend on government instructions.

France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest number in Europe, and more than 99,000 people have died. The country is struggling with another wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that is straining hospitals in Paris and elsewhere.

Separately, Britain began offering coronavirus vaccinations to anyone over 45 on Tuesday after hitting its target of giving at least one dose to everyone over 50 by the middle of April.

Despite the good news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the U.K. would inevitably see "more hospitalization and deaths" as it emerges from lockdown. On Monday, nonessential shops, hairdressers, gyms, restaurant patios and beer gardens reopened in England.

Days before its self-imposed Thursday deadline, the government said everyone in its top priority groups -- over 50s, health care workers and people with serious medical conditions -- had been offered a jab, and about 95% of them received one. More than 32 million people, over 60% of the country's adults, have had a first shot and almost 15% of adults have gotten both doses.

Vaccine eligibility was expanded Tuesday to people ages 45-49, the start of the second phase of the inoculation campaign. The government aims to give everyone over 18 at least one dose by July 31.

The step was taken the day after some lockdown rules in place for more than three months were lifted in England. Residents flocked to areas such as London's Soho nightlife district, where tables were packed into narrow streets that had been closed to traffic.

Officials in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are easing their restrictions at slightly different paces. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a "stay local" order would be lifted Friday, when people will be able to travel within the country and meet others outdoors.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Feb.1, 2021 file photo, passengers are checked by French police officers prior to board their plane at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, north of Paris. France suspended all flights from Brazil on Tuesday amid mounting fears over the particularly contagious coronavirus variant that has been sweeping the South American country. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

A students waits for free food organized by a Paris bakery , Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A quarter of French young professionals can't find work, and many university students are standing in food lines or calling hotlines for psychological help. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)