Hawks' Cameron Harris excited about A&M offer, looking for more

Arkansas Hawks 17-under guard Cameron Harris of Benton is one of the better two-sport athletes in the state, and a recent basketball offer from Texas A&M proved that.

Harris, 6-3, 200 pounds, received the offer from the Aggies on March 27 while talking to director of basketball operations Vince Walden.

“Coach Wendell called told me congratulations on the offer. I loved it,” Harris said.

East Central (Okla.) University offered him about two weeks ago and Oral Roberts reached out to him Thursday.

Hawks coach Corliss Williamson said Harris brings a lot to the floor, including versatility.

“Cam has the ability to play multiple positions,” Williamson said. “Playing a big point guard for us. We can also slide him to the wing as well. I think with him especially being back healthy, I think the biggest key for him is having confidence in his body, and then once he gets that done it’s just figuring it out on the floor.

"He’s a leader out there. He’s going to defend. He’s another guy that’s going to have a big summer. I think his recruiting will definitely pick up.”

Harris had 56 catches for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Panthers' football team as a junior and averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists a game while shooting 37% from the three-point line in basketball.

“I’m a three-level scorer, outside and inside,” he said. “Pass-first guy.”

Some debate his best sport, but Harris sees basketball as his future.

“People say football, but I think basketball,” Harris said.

Harris is excited to have a former Razorback great and NBA veteran coaching him.

“Keep your had a on a swivel, be ahead of the ball, move before the ball instead of on the catch,” Harris said of some of Williamson’s teachings.