Happy birthday (Apr. 14): You'll set the goal that has you soaring past fear and limitation into an exciting realm of new people and plenty to learn. Though you're not materialistic, prizes will dress your path, symbolizing your arrival to certain goal posts. Validation comes in experiences with those you're able to care for and share with.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inventory time. To know what you long for is a blessing that doesn't feel like one. Better to have a specific want than the maddeningly vague sense that something's off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Are you tempted to blurt out what's on your mind or flash a reckless revelation of the heart? It's truth you're spilling, but beware: The truth evokes unpredictable responses — laughter, tears or anger.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To take responsibility for your life is to realize that even though there is so much that is out of your control, it is also true that you are here because of the choices you've made. You'll celebrate and ponder the matter today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your personal rituals can be as expected or unexpected, regimented or elaborate, as you like. There's a spot in your day that is devoid of vibrancy, waiting for an infusion of your personality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good news: There's a mutual attraction between you and the subject that fascinates you. You need more of the subject, and the subject needs more of you. Consider taking a class.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't need to find a workaround for obtaining what you want. All you have to do is request it. Every time you ask for what you want, it gets a little bit easier.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you do is not the same as who you are, and you're wise not to confuse the two. Offer yourself some softness for the mistakes, and, for balance, temper your response to victories, too. Your efforts are well-intended.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's a strong day for your powers of visualization, and you'll see very clearly where you're headed. The image of who you want to be is as clear to you as the person staring back from the mirror.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You want some sparkle and awe, and there are two ways to go about it: Follow your curiosity deeper and deeper until it leads you to wonderland, or create the marvel you wish to see.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everything in this world was built by people who had ideas or fleshed out the ideas that were in motion. Those people were not very different from you. You're thinking about what you'll contribute. Don't hold back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While some consider being wrong a fate worse than a lightning strike to the skull, you don't mind it at all. In fact, you don't even take yourself seriously enough for wrongness to look bad on you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Ultimately, the answer is to take action while thinking positive. You'll skip the part where you discuss the issue with people who categorically can't do anything about the situation at hand.

COSMIC HOMECOMING QUEEN

The Venusian year is 225 days, so, compared with Earth, the goddess planet stays fewer days in each sign on her annual rounds. You could say that, like any adept socialite, Venus knows how to make a fashionably late entrance, and she times her exits to leave others wanting more. Venus’ return to her home of Taurus represents a happy reunion.

VENUS IN TAURUS

In the realm of Taurus, the goddess Venus has a home more grand than the French palace of Versailles, the Grand Palace in Bangkok and the Mysore Palace of India combined. So, while she is at home in this realm of the sky, the relaxation is tempered with the responsibilities of upkeep. To keep up such grand residencies means the projects are nonstop. There is always something to fix, maintain and update, not to mention show off with as much social fanfare as the times will allow.

This Venus transit will inspire many to do what it takes to bring a sense of luxury and glamor into the environments we occupy. An environment can be as personal as one’s body or as abstract as the world at large. How we approach our bodies, clothes, vehicles, homes, travel destinations and carbon footprints are all being subjected to updates from now until May 8.

Luxury is synonymous with extravagance and is, by nature, inessential. And yet, one of the complexities of human nature is that a certain amount of the unnecessary is actually quite necessary. Without some degree of novelty and the symbols and fascinations of aspirational living, we lose energy and become bored, even depressed. Venus in Taurus celebrates the essentialness of nonessentials.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Abigail Breslin of “Little Miss Sunshine” is among the youngest actors to be nominated for an Academy Award. She has the sun, Mars and Saturn in Aries, indicating great stores of strength and energy. Her Pisces moon is the perfect placement for a serious actress, and Mercury in Taurus lends the grounding necessary for successful living through stardom. Look for Breslin in “Saturday at the Starlight.”