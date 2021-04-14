Incident reporting process modified

An online form that Jefferson County residents have been able to use since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to report nonactive, nonthreatening incidents has been discontinued.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced it is reverting to a traditional method of making such incident reports. In addition, office visits for purposes such as in-person sex offender registration will resume.

Residents who need to report nonemergency incidents are asked to call (870) 541-5300, and a MECA dispatcher will be on the line to assist. All emergency incidents should be reported by dialing 911. The sheriff's administrative offices can be reached from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (870) 541-5351.

The alternative method was implemented in March 2020 as a short-term effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by limiting face-to-face contact with deputies in nonemergency situations, the sheriff's office said.

"While the infection numbers are improving, community spread is still active within the State and therefore we ask that you please continue to remain vigilant in following the guidelines that are in place," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "We certainly hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight and commit that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will continue to work with local, state and federal partners during this time to continue to ensure public safety is our top priority."