Little Rock police ID body found on Wright Avenue

Little Rock police announced Wednesday that they have identified the man found dead on Wright Avenue on Monday.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Marlon Franklin, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded around 6:33 a.m. Monday to the 2700 block of Wright Avenue, about 2 1/2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange, for reports of a subject down, according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department.

The man, who had serious injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.